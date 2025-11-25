PATA Destination Marketing Forum convenes in Chiang Rai

BANGKOK, 24 November 2025: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), in collaboration with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), unveils the full programme for the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2025 (PDMF 2025).

The event will convene at The Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel & Convention in Chiang Rai, Thailand, from 1 to 3 December.

Photo credit: PATA.

The conference, a key part of the forum, will be officiated by Napintorn Srisunpang, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s office of the Kingdom of Thailand.

“A destination that treasures its heritage while confidently embracing innovation holds the key to enduring success,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “We are deeply grateful to our hosts, partners, and especially the warm and resilient people of Chiang Rai for showcasing this spirit so beautifully.

“PATA is delighted to bring the world to Chiang Rai, and the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2025 has been thoughtfully designed to reflect this balance, offering experiences and insights that inspire tourism leaders to shape their destinations with cultural pride and a forward-looking vision.”

Under the theme ‘Steeped in Tradition, Rooted in Wellness: Weaving the Meaningful Narrative of Travel,’ the forum will cover topics including wellness, hyper-local travel, cultural heritage, technology, and destination reinvention.

Speaker lineup

The PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2025 programme in brief

The forum begins on Monday, 1 December, with a special event, ‘Chiang Rai WOW Market & Famous Food Festival’ at the Chiang Rai Rajabhat University. Organised by Chiang Rai Province, the festival spans seven zones and showcases 100 booths of Chiang Rai’s unique local products and famous dishes, along with cultural activities and performances.

On the second day of the event, participants join one of three destination experience routes curated by the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organisation) (DASTA). The three technical tours are (1) Creative City of Design for Sustainability, (2) Cave, Coffee and Contemporary Culture, and (3) History, Locality and Artisans.

Each tour highlights landmarks, local cultures, and artistry across Chiang Rai — from traditional coffee brewing activities and Akha tribal performances at Pha Mee Community in Mae Sai to cultural experiences at the Chiang Saen Historical City Tourism Information Centre.

The day concludes at Singha Park, one of Chiang Rai’s key attractions, where the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will host a Welcome Dinner.

The conference will be held on 3 December, the final day of the event. Thailand’s Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s office, Napintorn Srisunpang, will formally officiate at the conference’s opening.

The main programme includes the following presentation, panel discussion, and workshop sessions: Traditions Replanted: The Transformation of A Destination; Wellness, Taking A Holistic Approach to Travel; Networking Break; Attracting the International by Focusing on the Hyper-local; Hyper-local Experiences Workshop; A Destination from the Artists’ Perspective; From Creative Economy to Future MICE Setting; Creative Cities & Cultural Networks: Shaping Stories, Strengthening Communities; Content with Purpose: Transforming MICE Events into UGC Destination Showcases; Tech with A Soul; and A New Paradigm for Regenerative Destinations.

The day concludes with a farewell reception hosted by Chiang Rai Province under the theme “The Taste of Wellness, Experience WOW Market”.

For more information about the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2025, visit www.pata.org/pata-destination-marketing-forum-2025.