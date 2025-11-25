Train Trip Diary: Blue Jasmine: Days seven to nine

BANGKOK, 26 November 2025: This feature marks the final instalment of my Blue Jasmine diary, days seven, eight and nine. For nine remarkable days, the Blue Jasmine has carried us on a prestigious rail journey across Thailand, weaving together landscapes, culture, cuisine and the gentle rhythm of train travel into an experience both intimate and profound.

This closing chapter completes a journey that has taken us from Bangkok to Uthai Thani, onwards to Chiang Mai, through the ancient ruins of Sukhothai and finally back to the capital.

As the train rolled quietly into Hua Lamphong Station in Bangkok at sunrise on day eight, it felt as though the circle had softly and elegantly completed itself.

The Blue Jasmine.

It was Sunday morning when we arrived in Bangkok. The metropolis was still waking, with pale dawn light resting on Hua Lamphong’s iconic ironwork arches. A handful of trains stood ready for their departures to every corner of the Kingdom. The Blue Jasmine rested beside them in dignified stillness. Some guests prepared to disembark for flights, others returned home to Bangkok, while many of us continued to enjoy the final night in the city.

These last days were intended as a gentle wind-down, a soft landing after a journey rich in culture and activity. We checked into the Montien Hotel Bangkok, a charming and convenient base for the closing stages of our adventure. Many guests took advantage of the final few hours to explore at leisure. Some looked for bargains and gifts at Chatuchak Market, bags filled with textiles, clothing, snacks and souvenirs. Others preferred a slow lunch, a quiet stroll around Silom, or to laze at the hotel’s pool.

The Chiang Mai musical event is a firm favourite, elegant, and skilful. Melodic food for the soul, peaceful and deeply restorative.

As conversations drifted over coffee, people were quick to revisit their favourite moments, and there were many. Our visit to the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary in Chiang Mai had been one of the most memorable. The gentle connection left a deep and lasting impression. Later that afternoon, we travelled to a mountaintop viewpoint overlooking the Chiang Mai valley. Music drifted softly, families and friends posed for photographs and enjoyed the clean air and restorative atmosphere, unhurried and relaxing.

Sukhothai, the ancient heart of Thailand, offered another layer of tranquillity. After a scenic rail journey from the north, we explored the UNESCO-listed Sukhothai Historical Park, where lotus ponds, sweeping ruins and serene Buddha figures create one of the country’s most evocative cultural landscapes. That evening we enjoyed a traditional dance performance and a relaxed barbecue beneath a star-bright sky.

Skilled dancers performed a North Eastern (Isan) Thai traditional dance during our visit to Sukhothai and Chomprang.

These were not grand spectacles, just moments of grace, connection and cultural authenticity.

To fully appreciate the charm of the nine-day experience, it is worth describing the train itself. The Blue Jasmine is best understood as a prestigious boutique rail journey, offering refined comfort enhanced by elegant Thai service and vibrant Jim Thompson textiles that create an intense colour experience throughout the train. It favours prestige over opulence, blending thoughtful modern comforts with the character and romance of travel’s golden era. Rather than excess, the emphasis is on Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and a graceful sense of place. Meals are beautifully crafted, award-winning quality and exquisitely prepared to appeal, built around flavours, freshness and modern presentation. Together, these elements create a uniquely rewarding and culturally rich way to experience Thailand by rail.

Days seven, eight and nine

Day Seven: A full day in Sukhothai with pottery and goldsmith workshops, followed by a barbecue and cultural performance.

Day Eight: Morning exploration of Sukhothai before boarding the Blue Jasmine for the return to Bangkok.

Day Nine: Sunrise arrival at Hua Lamphong, check-in at Montien Hotel Bangkok and farewell riverside dinner.

Elegant farewell at Siri Sala

Siri Sala Private Thai Villa.

Our final dinner took place at Siri Sala Private Thai Villa, a serene riverside haven in Bangkok Noi. According to its own website, Siri Sala is: “Whispers of old Bangkok on the water’s edge, where luxury, privacy and serenity meet. The first and only private waterfront villa of its kind in Bangkok”.

Three restored Thai houses surround a central courtyard, with traditional gabled roofs, wood panelling and concave door frames. Set beside a peaceful canal, the villa offers a salt-water pool, lush gardens and terraces “accessible by both land and water”. It was the perfect close to a journey shaped by culture, craftsmanship and care.

Train nine-day trip dates

Scheduled trip dates for the Blue Jasmine.

2025

Maiden Journey

16.11.25 – 24.11.25

2026

24.01.26 – 01.02.26

21.02.26 – 01.03.26

11.07.26 – 19.07.26

21.11.26 – 29.11.26

12.12.26 – 20.12.26

Pricing details

DTH Travel: The nine-day Blue Jasmine Rail Journey is offered in three accommodation tiers:

• Classic: from approx THB195,000

• Premium: from approx THB245,000

• Premium Suite: from approx THB310,000

Prices are all-inclusive of hotels, train accommodation, excursions, guides and meals.

About the Author

Andrew J. Wood is a British-born travel writer and former hotelier who has lived in Thailand since 1991. With more than four decades of hospitality experience, he is a graduate of Napier Edinburgh University, a former General Manager and a Past President of Skål International Bangkok, Skål Thailand and Skål Asia. Andrew writes widely on travel and tourism and is recognised as a long-standing ambassador for Thailand’s hospitality sector.