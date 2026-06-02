Central & South America tourism outpaces global growth

SINGAPORE, 3 June 2026: Central and South America’s Travel & Tourism sector is forecast to outperform the global average in 2026, driven by strong domestic demand, rising international visitor spending, and lower exposure to geopolitical disruption impacting other regions, according to the latest EIR data from the World Travel & Tourism Council, sponsored by Chase Travel, Lead Research Partner.

WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR) forecasts Travel & Tourism GDP across Central and South America will grow 4.1% in 2026, ahead of the global average of 3.2%.

Photo credit: WTTC. EIR data from the World Travel & Tourism Council, sponsored by Chase Travel, Lead Research Partner.

International visitor spending across the region is projected to increase 7.8%, more than double the global growth rate of 3.7%.

Globally, WTTC data forecasts that Travel & Tourism will contribute USD12 trillion to the world economy in 2026, accounting for 9.9% of global GDP and supporting 376 million jobs worldwide. Over the next decade, global Travel & Tourism GDP is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 3.6%, 1.5 times faster than the wider global economy, which is forecast to grow at 2.4%.

According to WTTC’s research, the region continues to benefit from resilient domestic travel demand and comparatively lower exposure to geopolitical disruption linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with affected transit routes and source markets playing a smaller role than in other regions.

Several markets across Central and South America are forecast to post strong Travel & Tourism growth in 2026. Ecuador is expected to lead the region in Travel & Tourism GDP growth at 11.6%, while Bolivia is projected to grow by 10.3%, supported by a 25.8% surge in international visitor spending. Argentina’s Travel & Tourism sector is forecast to grow 4.9% in 2026, while Colombia is projected to record growth of 5.7%, reinforcing the region’s broad-based momentum.

Brazil, one of the region’s largest Travel & Tourism markets, is forecast to continue growing in 2026, with Travel & Tourism GDP projected to increase 2.1%, while international visitor spending is expected to rise 3%. WTTC data also forecasts particularly strong momentum in Venezuela, where Travel & Tourism GDP is projected to grow 33.2% in 2026, alongside a 34.8% increase in international visitor spending.

Central America is also expected to post strong results. Guatemala’s Travel & Tourism GDP is forecast to grow 6.1% in 2026, with international visitor spending projected to rise 9.3%. In Panama, the sector is forecast to grow 8.4%, with international visitor spending expected to increase 8.9% next year.

WTTC data indicates that continued investment in connectivity, destination infrastructure, traveller confidence, and workforce development will be critical to sustaining the region’s growth trajectory and maintaining competitiveness amid evolving global travel patterns.

The organisation also highlighted the importance of affordability and stable travel environments as key drivers of resilience, while warning that inflationary pressures and weaker consumer sentiment remain downside risks in some markets.

WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara said: “Central and South America continues to emerge as one of the world’s most dynamic Travel & Tourism regions, with strong domestic demand, rising international spending, and growing traveller confidence supporting growth across many markets.

Countries such as Ecuador, Bolivia, Guatemala, Panama, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and Venezuela are demonstrating the sector’s enormous potential when supported by investment, connectivity, and a long-term strategic focus. The region has a real opportunity to strengthen its global competitiveness and secure sustained long-term growth.”

According to WTTC’s latest research, Travel & Tourism is forecast to support 18.5 million jobs across Central and South America in 2026, representing 8.3% of all jobs in the region.

WTTC’s Economic Impact Research is produced in partnership with Oxford Economics and is among the world’s most authoritative datasets on the economic contribution of Travel & Tourism.

For more information about WTTC, visit wttc.org.