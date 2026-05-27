Fusion Resorts celebrates wellness in June

SINGAPORE, 28 May 2026: Fusion will mark Global Wellness Day on 13 June and the International Day of Yoga on 21 June with a series of healthy and holistic promotions at its resorts and hotels across Vietnam.

The Vietnam-based wellness brand offers an “all-spa inclusive” and “breakfast anywhere, anytime” concept and has city hotels in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as beachfront villa resorts along the coast and wellness-focused resorts in the mountains and springs of central Vietnam.

Photo credit: Fusion Resorts Vietnam.

Fusionlife member benefits, offering up to 25% off on room bookings, spa treatments and dining.

Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang presents a curated wellness journey dedicated to nurturing both body and mind on 13 June 2026.

This central Vietnamese resort will also host a Global Wellness Weekend from 12 to 14 June, a three-day, two-night retreat, which includes a two-night stay in an Ocean View Suite.

Fusion Resort Cam Ranh invites guests to celebrate Global Wellness Day on 13 June with peaceful wellness and mindful activities surrounded by the beauty of nature.

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion invites guests to embark on a journey of wellbeing throughout June. Global Wellness Day will be marked on 13 June under the theme “Joy Magenta,” featuring Qi Gong, yoga and hot-spring immersions.

On 21 June, International Yoga Day offers a peaceful opportunity to reconnect body and mind through chakra meditation and sunrise yoga amidst the serene forest landscape of Hue. The celebration concludes on 22 June with International Bathing Day, featuring a calming water meditation in Alba’s natural hot springs.

Fusion Suites Vung Tau is gifting guests complimentary plant seeds, inviting them to grow their own greenery to celebrate World Environment Day (5 June) and World Oceans Day (8 June).

Fusion Suites Sai Gon invites travellers to celebrate wellbeing, starting on 14 June with mindful movements, guided breathing, and restorative treatments crafted to renew body and mind. At its spa, therapists offer caring, down-to-earth service: calming facials, soothing hot-stone therapy, and mindful stretch sessions.

HIIVE by Fusion Binh Duong, on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, has announced the opening of the new Cham’s Spa. Inspired by Vietnamese wellness traditions, Cham’s Spa offers a retreat designed to help guests restore energy, relax the body, and rebalance the mind through a choice of 11 specialised treatments, including Swedish, deep-tissue, and hot-stone massages, facial care, and herbal remedies.

(Source: Fusion Resorts Vietnam)