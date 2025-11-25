Vietjet’s new route links HCMC and Manila

MANILA, Philippines, 26 November 2025: Just in time for the festive holiday season, Vietjet has launched its newest direct route linking Manila in the Philippines to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

It marks Vietjet’s first-ever service to the Philippines’ capital, offering five weekly flights that should boost tourism, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries.

Vietjet’s Commercial Director Ha Nang Viet and Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez welcome passengers on Vietjet’s inaugural flight at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

To celebrate the new milestone and usher in the year-end travel season, Vietjet is offering its ‘Thank Yourself’ promotion across its entire network, including the new Manila–Ho Chi Minh service, for bookings made by midnight on 30 November 2025.

There’s a 100% discount on the Eco-class base fare* (travellers pay only taxes and airline fees) for travel between 5 January and 27 May 2026, when applying the promo code THANKME at www.vietjetair.com or the “Vietjet Air” mobile app.

Complimentary 20kg checked baggage also applies to Eco passengers on flights between Manila and Ho Chi Minh City from 5 to 28 January and from 4 to 28 May 2026.

Free eSIM (500MB of high-speed data, valid for 31 days) for international passengers to Vietnam with bookings made by December 31, 2025, or while supplies last. Select the eSIM option when purchasing tickets on Vietjet’s website or app.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s southern commercial hub, is known for its dynamic mix of history and modern life. From Nguyen Hue Walking Street and the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral to Ben Thanh Market and the city’s famous street-food scene, Filipino travellers can look forward to a vibrant urban escape filled with culture, flavours, and unforgettable experiences. As Vietnam’s premier international gateway, Ho Chi Minh City also offers seamless onward connections to the country’s top destinations—such as Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Hue—as well as to other major cities across the Asia-Pacific region through Vietjet’s extensive network.

(*) Excluding public holidays and peak periods

New route information

(Source: Vietjet)