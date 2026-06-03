Crystal’s newest ocean ship takes shape

MELBOURNE, 4 June 2026: Crystal celebrated a defining milestone this week with the ceremonial steel cutting of Crystal Grace, the brand’s newest ocean ship, at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

The moment marks the official start of construction and signals the next chapter in Crystal’s continued evolution. Scheduled for delivery in May 2028, Crystal Grace represents a bold step forward for the brand, building on its legacy of exceptional service, spacious design and immersive, experience-led travel. The ship will introduce a refined vision of luxury at sea, thoughtfully designed to elevate every aspect of the guest journey.

Photo credit: Crystal. Crystal Grace artist impression.

“As we look to the future, we are focused on creating ships that feel both deeply rooted in Crystal’s heritage and unmistakably modern, where space, service and experience come together in a way that is both intuitive and extraordinary,” said AKTG CEO Cristina Levis. “Crystal Grace will do that for the brand, and we are so proud that this moment with our partners at Fincantieri brings that vision one step closer to reality.”

The steel cutting ceremony underscores Crystal’s continued partnership with Fincantieri, one of the world’s most respected shipbuilders and a long-time collaborator in bringing the brand’s vision to life through craftsmanship, precision and innovation.

Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division General Manager Luigi Matarazzo stated: “The steel cutting of Crystal Grace is a moment of great pride for our team and a significant milestone in our relationship with Crystal and the Lefebvre family. Over the years, we have built a partnership grounded in trust, shared values and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We are honoured to bring Crystal’s vision to life once again, shaping a vessel that reflects both the brand’s distinguished heritage and its exciting future.”

Once delivered, Crystal Grace will join the fleet as a next-generation ocean vessel, offering suites, including the brand’s first-ever Owner’s suite; elevated culinary concepts with renowned partners such as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, three-time Michelin-starred Massimiliano Alajmo and his brother Raffaele and restaurateur Riccardo Girardi. The ship will embark on her inaugural voyage on 11 June 2028, from Civitavecchia (Rome) for an eight-night voyage concluding in Fusina (Venice).

(Source: Crystal)