Air Astana expands routes to China

SINGAPORE, 4 June 2026: Air Astana continues to expand its network of services to major cities across China, with the launch of direct flights from Astana to Guangzhou on 2 June.

The new service complements the existing Almaty-to-Guangzhou route, which has operated five times a week since March 2025. Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province in southern China, is one of the country’s largest cities and is a major industrial, trading and transport hub.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

Flights from Astana to Guangzhou operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays, departing from Astana at 1845 and arriving in Guangzhou at 0430 local time. Airbus A321LR aircraft serve the route with a flight time of six hours and 45 minutes.

Additional services to Guangzhou strengthen Air Astana’s long-term commitment to developing connectivity between Kazakhstan and China. This commitment began with its first flight between Almaty and Beijing in December 2002.

During the 2026 summer season, the Air Astana Group will increase frequencies on most of its existing routes to China, including services from Almaty to Urumqi, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Sanya and Yining, as well as from Astana to Beijing and Urumqi. As a result, the number of flights between Kazakhstan and China will reach 51 per week, the highest level in the airline’s history.

(Source: Air Astana Group)