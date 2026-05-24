Global instability disrupts meetings

SINGAPORE, 25 May 2026: Global conflict, policy change and socio-political instability are having an escalating and measurable impact on the international meetings and conferences industry, according to findings from the 2026 Global Socio-Political Impact Survey, led by the International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO).

Conducted in partnership with five global business events associations: AIPC, AMC Institute, ICCA, IFES and PCMA, the survey gathered responses from 130 organisations across the globe, providing insight into how the current geopolitical environment is affecting events, destinations, participants and Professional Conference Organisers (PCOs).

IAPCO President Sissi Lignou (left) and CEO Martin Boyle at the IAPCO Press Conference at IMEX Frankfurt 2026.

The findings indicate a significant increase in industry disruption compared with 2025, with 73.84% of respondents saying global conflicts have impacted their ability to plan or host international meetings, up from 53.92% in 2025.

This near-20-percentage-point increase shows that global instability is no longer a background concern for the sector; it is now a central factor in conference planning, destination selection, risk management, and participation.

The research also found that 65.38% of respondents had experienced travel disruptions affecting clients and/or participants, up from 41.67% in 2025, while 58.46% reported reduced international attendance or participation. Almost half reported increased costs to their teams, and 48.46% said costs had increased for clients and/or participants.

IAPCO President Sissi Lignou said the findings demonstrate that geopolitical instability is no longer a peripheral challenge for the sector.

“Conferences and meetings are where knowledge is shared, research is advanced, relationships are built, and industries move forward. These findings show that global socio-political instability is now directly affecting that essential exchange,” said Lignou. “IAPCO Accredited PCOs play a critical role in helping associations, destinations and participants navigate this uncertainty with professionalism, agility and care.”

The impact is already being felt across the event lifecycle: 33.07% of respondents said they had frequently or occasionally had to cancel, postpone or relocate events, or withdraw planned participation due to safety concerns or regional instability. A further 42.31% reported a shift away from destinations perceived as politically or regionally unstable, with respondents avoiding conflict-prone regions.

The survey also highlights the growing influence of government policy on future event planning. 59.32% of respondents said US government policies enacted in 2025 and 2026 had affected their ability to plan and execute events for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Funding cuts that affect academic and scientific experts’ ability to travel, alongside visa and immigration policies that affect international participants, staff, and speakers, were identified as the most significant policy-related challenges.

IAPCO CEO Martin Boyle noted the research reinforces the critical role of IAPCO Accredited PCOs in supporting informed decision-making: “This research reflects the reality of what PCOs around the world are seeing every day. The meeting and conference industry is operating within increasing complexity, and the role of the Accredited PCO has never been more important.

“From contingency planning and destination advice to stakeholder confidence, budget management and participant safety, PCOs are helping clients adapt to changing global conditions while making informed decisions in a fast-changing world,” said Boyle.

The findings come as IAPCO members continue to deliver significant global impact. In 2025, IAPCO Accredited PCOs organised 23,512 meetings and events worldwide, managed 7,718,808 participants from 187 office locations, and generated EUR17.36 billion in economic impact.

IAPCO says the findings reinforce the need for stronger industry advocacy, reliable data and deeper collaboration across associations, destinations and professional organisers.

Through its global network, IAPCO is working with accredited PCOs, Strategic Partners and destinations to better quantify the impact of global instability on the meetings sector, strengthen contingency planning and advocate for the value of international meetings and conferences.

Martin Boyle added: “The global meetings industry exists to bring people together around issues that matter: science, medicine, education, business, policy and progress. When conflict, policy and instability restrict participation, the impact reaches far beyond individual events. It affects research visibility, the exchange of ideas, and the ability of communities and industries to progress collectively.”

The full report, The Global Socio-Political Impact Survey 2026, is available on the IAPCO website.

(Source: IAPCO)