Penang recruits EVs to green events

PENANG, 1 June 2026: PCEB and EV specialist, Edaran Otomobil Nasional Berhad (EON), have entered into a collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, which marks a significant milestone in strengthening Penang’s business events industry through the introduction of electric vehicle solutions.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enhancing Penang’s position as a preferred destination for conferences, conventions, exhibitions, and corporate events, while creating greater opportunities for industry engagement, business networking, and corporate visibility.

The MOU was signed by Mohammad Azwan Bin Yahaya, COO Automotive Retail, EON Berhad, and Ashwin Gunasekeran, PCEB CEO and witnessed by YAB Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang, YB Wong Yuee Harng, State Assemblyman for Pengkalan Kota and PCEB Director; and May Tan, Head of Operations, Premium Division, EON Berhad.

In line with Penang’s green initiatives, it will introduce EON as the official mobility partner for conferences and business events in Penang. Deploying EVs will support greener event operations while encouraging the adoption of environmentally responsible practices within the business events ecosystem.

Penang’s Chief Minister, YAB Chow Kon Yeow, welcomed the collaboration and highlighted its alignment with the state’s broader sustainability agenda.

“This collaboration reflects Penang’s continued commitment towards building a more sustainable and future-ready business events industry. The introduction of electric vehicles into the ecosystem of conferences and business events is a meaningful step in supporting greener mobility solutions while enhancing the overall visitor experience,” said the chief minister.

PCEB Chief Executive Officer Ashwin Gunasekeran noted: “By bringing together the business events and automotive industries, we can create greater opportunities for engagement, innovation and industry visibility, while further enhancing Penang’s position as a leading destination for regional and international business events.”

(Source: PCEB)