Malaysians check out lesser-known places

SINGAPORE, 26 May 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed that value is emerging as an important factor in how Malaysians travel in 2026, influencing everything from accommodation choices to destination planning.

According to Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, 63% of travellers are willing to consider lesser-known destinations if it means lower costs, signalling a shift toward more intentional and cost-conscious travel behaviour.

Agoda’s findings also highlight how this value-driven mindset is reflected in both spending habits and destination choices. Malaysian travellers are showing a clear preference for travel that delivers value without sacrificing the overall experience.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) expect to spend USD50 or less per night on accommodation in 2026, while 59% say price is the single most important factor when choosing where to stay. This reinforces that value not only influences openness to discovering alternative destinations but also shapes spending decisions.

Beyond spending considerations, Agoda’s findings also point to a shift in how Malaysians are planning their trips and what they prioritise when they travel.

Local and frequent travel remain part of the picture

Malaysian travellers are also adjusting how often and how far they travel, as value-driven decisions make shorter, more frequent, and closer-to-home trips more appealing. 47% expect most of their trips in 2026 to be domestic, while 37% plan to take four to six trips over the year. The most common trip length is four to seven days (42%), reflecting a shift toward travel that is more manageable, cost-conscious, and easier to fit into everyday life.

Even with affordability a priority, Malaysians are still considering experiences they value most. Relaxation is the top reason Malaysians expect to travel in 2026, cited by 69% of respondents. Culinary experiences follow at 33%, highlighting the continued role food plays in destination appeal. Travel also remains deeply social, with 59% planning to travel with family and 28% expecting to travel with their spouse or partner.

Agoda Country Director Malaysia and Brunei Fabian Teja said: “Malaysian travellers are planning more carefully and placing greater emphasis on value. Agoda’s latest findings show that cost matters, but so does making each trip count. Travellers are looking for options that help them manage their budgets while still enjoying the experiences that matter most, whether that is rest, time with loved ones, or discovering good food. Agoda brings these elements together by making it easier to book flights, accommodation and activities in one place with great value deals.”

(Source: Agoda)