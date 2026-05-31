BANGKOK, Thailand, 1 June 2026: Centara Karon Villas Phuket invites travellers to experience more with its Escape Longer in Phuket offer. Guests who book three consecutive nights pay for only two, creating more time to relax in tranquillity within this serene villa-only retreat.

From now until 31 July 2026, for stays until 20 December 2026, guests looking to extend their travels further can take advantage of Stay 6, Pay 4, Stay 9, Pay 6, or more. Villa stays are further elevated by a selection of curated inclusions, including daily breakfast served in the private villa lounge, afternoon tea, evening cocktails, and a complimentary minibar refill once per day.

Set against Phuket’s lush hillside, this recently opened property combines contemporary modern architecture with a strong sense of space for discerning couples, families, and long-stay travellers seeking comfort and privacy. Each modern villa is designed with soft, flowing lines and a calming palette, complemented by generous indoor and outdoor living areas, while private plunge pools and spa-inspired bathrooms further enhance the sense of exclusivity.

Beyond the villas, guests enjoy full access to three expansive swimming pools, each with its own distinct atmosphere and swim-up bar, as well as a lively lagoon pool featuring waterslides, a children’s water playground, and daily activities. A vibrant Kids’ Club caters to both younger guests and teenagers with games, creative programmes, and dedicated attendants, while a selection of restaurants offer relaxed dining throughout the day. For those seeking wellness and relaxation, Spa Cenvaree provides rejuvenating treatments inspired by Thai, Ayurvedic, and modern therapies.

Blending privacy, thoughtful design, and a full-service resort experience, Centara Karon Villas Phuket is conveniently located just 400 metres from the powder-soft sands of Karon Beach, with cafés, shopping areas, and local attractions all within easy reach.

For more information and to book the ‘Escape Longer in Phuket’ offer, please visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/ckv.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 90 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Nepal, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)