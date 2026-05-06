Vietjet presents summer fare giveaways

SINGAPORE, 7 May 2026: Vietjet rolled out its Summer 2026 promotion on Tuesday, offering 11 million tickets with discounts of up to 100% off the base fares, but the clock is ticking, with a purchase deadline set for 0059 on 8 May.

As part of the campaign, Vietjet offers 10 million deluxe tickets at 30% off (excluding taxes and fees) across its flight network for travel through 31 August 2026*.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

Passengers can enjoy the offer by applying the promo code SALE55DLX during booking. Deluxe fares include up to 20kg of checked baggage, complimentary seat selection, and flexible itinerary changes.

In addition, a million Eco tickets are available at 100% off (excluding taxes and fees) with promo code SALE55, valid across all Vietjet routes for travel between 5 September 2026 and 31 March 2027*. Passengers booking Eco fares during the promotion will also receive 20kg of complimentary checked baggage.

For travellers in Singapore, the promotion presents an opportunity to plan their next Vietnam getaway, with Vietjet’s direct services from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

To further enhance the summer campaign, passengers who complete a successful booking between now and 19 May 2026 (GMT+8) will receive a lucky draw entry code for the “Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold” programme. Prizes include one tael of 999.9 gold, one tael of 999.9 silver, and e-vouchers worth up to VND15 million (SGD 725).

* Travel periods and conditions may vary by route. Blackout dates may apply.

(Source: Vietjet)