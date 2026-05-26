AI shoutout for Singapore’s luxury and thrills

SINGAPORE, 27 May 2026: Singapore performs strongly in luxury travel and thrill-seeking prompts, but remains less prominent in broader holiday and honeymoon-related queries, according to a new study examining how Singapore performs across AI-generated travel search results, released this week by public relations consultancy firm Grayling.

The study was conducted as part of the launch of GEO Radar, Grayling’s new AI search insights platform designed to help organisations understand how brands and organisations surface across AI-powered search environments.

Photo credit: Geo Radar Grayling.

Conducted in April 2026, the analysis examined over 1,600 AI-generated responses across six AI models (1), spanning inbound travel queries from Australia, the UK and the US, as well as outbound travel prompts from Singapore.

The findings come amid growing adoption of AI tools for travel planning. According to recent industry research, more than one-third of US travellers already use AI tools to plan or experience

trips, while 37% say they trust AI-generated recommendations enough to act on them.

“Travel is one of the sectors being reshaped most quickly by AI search,” said Grayling Singapore Managing Director Danny Tan. “Consumers are no longer simply typing a few keywords into Google and browsing links. They are asking AI models for recommendations, itineraries and comparisons, and increasingly trusting the answers they receive.

“This makes it critical for brands and destinations to understand how they are being surfaced, why they are being recommended, and which sources are shaping those responses.”

While Singapore surfaced strongly in AI-generated responses linked to stopovers, iconic skylines, and shopping, it appeared less prominently in honeymoon-related queries, where destinations such as Bali, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives dominated recommendations.

Visibility also varied across AI models, with Gemini Flash and ChatGPT 5.3 surfacing Singapore most consistently, while ChatGPT and Perplexity Sonar Pro recommended it less frequently.

By market, Singapore surfaced more often in responses linked to Australian travellers than those tied to the UK and the US.

Study highlights

Top airlines inbound queries

National carriers dominated inbound AI-generated airline recommendations, with Singapore Airlines surfacing most frequently across the models analysed

Top online travel agencies inbound queries

AI – generated booking recommendations were led by major online travel platforms with strong regional presence

For outbound travel queries from Singapore, the analysis showed which airline and booking platform brands were most frequently surfaced in AI-generated responses.

Top airlines outbound queries

Singapore-based carriers dominated outbound AI-generated travel recommendations, with Scoot and Singapore Airlines surfacing most frequently across the models analysed.

Top OTA outbound queries

Trip.com had the strongest presence among OTAs in outbound AI- generated travel responses, appearing in 71% of responses analysed

The report also found that AI consistently described Singapore using descriptors such as food, greenery, modern architecture, shopping, and safety. In contrast, descriptors such as ‘expensive’, ‘clean’ and well-organised’ appeared less frequently. When Singapore was recommended, AI-generated responses often paired it with destinations such as Bangkok, Bali, Tokyo and Los Angeles, rather than presenting it as a standalone destination. Singapore appeared more frequently as the first or middle stop on longer travel routes.

From June, Grayling will roll out GEO Radar across its network of offices and affiliates in Asia-Pacific.

About Grayling

Grayling is an award-winning global public relations consultancy with 30 offices worldwide.

(1) ChatGPT 4.0, ChatGPT 5.3, Gemini Flash, Gemini Pro, Perplexity Sonar, and Perplexity Sonar Pro.

(Source: Grayling)