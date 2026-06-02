Trip.com awardees take home cash grants

SHANGHAI, 3 June 2026: Trip.com Group’s 2nd Tourism Innovation Awards honoured 10 standout projects across five categories – Museum, Theme Park, Architecture & Engineering, Resorts, Events & Shows, during the company’s Envision 2026 event last week.

Each project received a USD60,000 grant under the group’s USD100 million Tourism Innovation Fund, presented during Envision 2026.

Trip.com Group Co-founder and Chairman James Liang.

This year’s winners included Universal Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, recognised for setting a new benchmark in immersive theme park technology, and the Almaty Museum of Arts (Kazakhstan), honoured for opening up a major new cultural destination at the heart of one of the world’s fastest-growing travel frontiers. Other projects in London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Bangkok, and Shanghai were also honoured.

Singapore

Mandai Wildlife World (Mandai Wildlife Reserve): Honoured in the Resorts and sustainable innovation categories. It was recognised as the world’s first integrated destination deeply combining wildlife conservation with high-end eco-resort experiences. Trip.com spotlighted its “Conservation + Vacation” model—notably the Mandai Rainforest Banyan Tree resort, which elevates its entire structure to preserve native mature trees—alongside its “Ultra-Low Energy Consumption” design certification and the sprawling Rainforest Wild Asia park.

Bangkok

Jurassic World: The Experience (Bangkok): Honoured in the Theme Park / Immersive Entertainment category. Located at Asiatique The Riverfront, this 6,000-sqm attraction is Southeast Asia’s first officially licensed experience space from Universal Pictures. It was awarded for its innovative shift away from static exhibitions, instead using advanced animatronic technology, cinematic lighting, and a moving narrative that lets visitors walk through a live recreation of Isla Nublar.

Other winners

Shanghai

Shanghai, host city for Envision 2026, recognised initiatives that highlighted cutting-edge, community-driven content ecosystems and the integration of immersive mega-events — such as its massive race-weekend tourism packages — thereby redefining how inbound travellers experience the city.

LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort was officially named an Innovation Contribution Award winner.

Abu Dhabi

TeamLab Phenomena: Celebrated as an experiential digital art landmark on Saadiyat Island, blurring physical and digital boundaries with real-time responsive installations.

Zayed National Museum: Honoured for its striking architecture featuring solar-thermal “falcon wings” that seamlessly combine national symbolism with sustainable engineering.

London

ABBA Voyage: Honoured in the immersive technology/entertainment category for its groundbreaking digital avatar concert experience.

Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station: Recognised for its massive cultural pop-culture impact and viral appeal that continues to drive global fan tourism.

Trip.com Group, Co-founder and Chairman James Liang commented: “Travelling is about experiencing something new, and innovation is the spark that turns imagination into journeys and curiosity into discovery. We established the Tourism Innovation Awards to champion and empower pioneering minds shaping the future of travel. The brilliant trailblazers we’re recognising this year from across the globe highlight the incredible potential that emerges when technology and creative vision come together to reimagine what is possible.

“Innovations like these, and the countless innovators who drive travel forward, are the reason our industry — and humanity — will continue to thrive as we move towards the future with ceaseless steps and boundless creativity.”

Latest product line-up

Trip.com Group also highlighted how innovation is being applied across its own platforms, products and services, with new capabilities rolling out across its core business units during Envision 2026.

Flights: Launched new integrated services such as Online Check-In, while AI-driven market intelligence equips airline partners with sharper signals to optimise operations.

Hotels: One-click personalisation and smart carts generate 10,500 incremental room nights and 4,000 multi-room bookings daily.

Trains: A one-stop multi-modal rail platform is driving 50% year-on-year growth in rail-flight cross-sell, with expanded integration across rail providers in Europe.

Attractions & Tours: Smart Ticketing Solutions, including Self-Service Ticket Machines at high-traffic attractions, have served over 1 billion users across eight markets since their 2024 launch.

Trip.Biz: AI agents now auto-approve low-risk corporate travel requests with a 98%+ approval rate, and Trip.Biz covers the cost if its AI makes a mistake.

Content & Community: AI-powered influencer matching now connects merchants with the most relevant creators for their audience, helping partners convert inspiration into demand and discovery.

(Trip.com Group)