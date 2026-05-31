BANGKOK, Thailand, 1 June 2026: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit International’s global portfolio of luxury retreats, wellness resorts, lifestyle hotels, and contemporary city stays, is inviting guests worldwide to slow down, reconnect, and restore balance through Well-Fest 2026.

The month-long celebration of restorative wellness experiences is inspired by Global Wellness Day and designed around the evolving needs of today’s travellers.

Running throughout June under the theme “Reset I Reconnect I Reignite,” the campaign, now in its 5th year, continues to evolve alongside changing travel behaviours worldwide, as more travellers seek experiences that support emotional well-being, better sleep, mindfulness, meaningful connection, and healthier lifestyles alongside traditional leisure experiences.

Across participating Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide, guests will be invited to begin the day with sunrise yoga, mindful movement sessions, and sound healing rituals; savour wellness dining experiences celebrating locally sourced ingredients; explore restorative sleep experiences; and reconnect through curated activities ranging from ice baths and floating sound therapy to family wellness workshops and moonlight storytelling.

The celebration comes amid continued global growth in wellness tourism. According to the Global Wellness Institute’s 2025 Global Wellness Economy Monitor, the global wellness economy reached a record USD6.8 trillion in 2024 and is projected to approach USD10 trillion by 2029.

“At Dusit, well-being is a key component of the stay experiences we curate across each of our brands, from lifestyle-focused ASAI Hotels in vibrant neighbourhoods to secluded ultra-luxury Devarana Dusit Retreats,” said Florence Jaffre, Corporate Director of Wellness and Kids’ Experience, Dusit International. “Today’s travellers are increasingly looking for experiences that help them slow down, sleep better, feel mentally lighter, reconnect with family and friends, and return home feeling genuinely restored. Well-Fest celebrates this and reflects our commitment to creating experiences that feel restorative and meaningful across all our properties.”

The Well-Fest 2026 programme is structured around three interconnected themes inspired by Devarana Wellness, Dusit’s group wellness concept:

• Reset – encouraging rest, mindfulness, recovery, and deeper balance.

• Reconnect – creating opportunities for shared experiences, community, and meaningful connection.

• Reignite – inspiring movement, creativity, vitality, and renewed energy.

The campaign also explores wellness through three lifestyle dimensions increasingly shaping modern hospitality experiences: mindful sleep, nourishing food, and revitalising play.

Experiences will vary across destinations and brands, allowing participating properties to reflect local culture, wellness traditions, culinary heritage, and guest preferences through distinctive programming, with packages and pricing tailored by property.

Selected properties will also offer a Well-Fest Pass, featuring priority access to workshops and activities, depending on the property.

In Thailand, the Michelin Key-recognised luxury flagship, Dusit Thani Bangkok, will offer holistic wellness journeys that combine mindful dining, restorative sleep experiences, sound healing, spa treatments, fitness, and personalised wellness rituals inspired by Thai healing traditions. Meanwhile, Dusit Thani Hua Hin will offer experiences including “Fire & Frost Retreat” sessions that combine Muay Thai and ice baths, “Sunset Floating Sound Healing,” and family-focused wellness activities. At the same time, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket will offer guided cycling journeys, mindful beach walks, wellness-focused dining, and creative wellness activities inspired by nature and local culture.

In the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives will invite guests to reconnect with nature through floating sound bath experiences, Ayurvedic-inspired wellness dining, and ocean adventures exploring the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll.

In Japan, the Michelin Key-recognised Dusit Thani Kyoto will offer immersive wellness experiences inspired by nature and seasonality, including its “Dusit Farm Retreat” programme, WATSU healing sessions, and sound bath therapy designed to encourage deeper connection and relaxation.

Elsewhere across the portfolio, guests can also explore experiences such as “Rope Flow” movement sessions at Dusit Thani Manila, “Sunrise Reset” wellness rituals, and “Bedtime Story – Moonlight Tale” evening experiences at Dusit Hotel Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi, alongside additional wellness experiences inspired by local culture, movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connection.

The initiative reflects a broader transformation taking place across hospitality, where wellness is increasingly woven into the overall stay experience rather than treated as a standalone spa offering. This philosophy sits at the heart of Devarana Wellness, Dusit’s group wellness concept.

Well-Fest 2026 starts today, 1 June, and continues through 30 June 2026 at participating Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

For more information and a list of participating destinations, visit www.dusit.com/well-fest/.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit Hotels & Resorts)