HOFTEL Summit Series recruits C9 Hotelworks for content

PHUKET, 3 June 2026: C9 Hotelworks, a leading experienced branded residences development advisor in Asia, has been appointed branded residences content partner for SEAHIS 2026 in Bangkok and JHIS 2026 in Tokyo, both part of the HOFTEL Summit Series organised by HOFTEL.

Asia’s branded residences sector has expanded to USD40 billion across more than 50,000 units, and the developers and owners driving that growth are converging on two events this year where C9 Hotelworks will deliver dedicated sector content.

Both events attract the owners, developers, and investors who are actively making capital decisions in this sector.

SEAHIS takes place from 15 to 16 June 2026 in Bangkok. Four dedicated branded-residences sessions will cover market intelligence, deal structures, and development dynamics shaping the sector across the region. For owners and developers with Asia-wide exposure, this is the most concentrated briefing on branded residences available this year.

JHIS takes place on 24 to 25 September 2026 in Tokyo, addressing a market at an earlier, particularly significant inflexion point.

Japan’s branded residences sector is drawing sustained attention from international capital as the country’s hospitality fundamentals, inbound tourism growth, and regulatory environment converge to create conditions for accelerated sector entry. For developers and investors considering Japan, JHIS represents a direct entry point into that conversation.

For more information on SEAHIS 2026, CLICK and JHIS 2026 CLICK.

(Source: C9 Hotelworks)