Langham Group names EMEA Development Lead

HONG KONG, 4 June 2026: Langham Hospitality Group has appointed Josh Littman as Head of Development – EMEA, based in London.

Littman will lead the group’s expansion efforts across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on securing new hotel and branded residence contracts for The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Cordis Hotels & Resorts, Eaton and Ying’nFlo.

Josh Littman, Head of Development – EMEA, Langham Hospitality Group.

“The opportunities we’re seeing across the EMEA region continue to strengthen as owners and developers increasingly seek brands with clear positioning and long-term relevance,” Langham Hospitality Group CEO Bob van den Oord said. “With landmark openings such as The Langham, Venice and The Langham, Diriyah already helping to build momentum for the group across the region, Josh’s broad range of experience, which extends across the luxury, upscale, resorts and branded residences segments, makes him exceptionally well placed to help us capitalise on these opportunities. His track record of working with owners and investors across a wide range of projects and markets will be a major asset as we expand our portfolio.”

Littman brings over two decades of experience spanning hospitality development, investment advisory and mixed-use property planning. He most recently served as Vice President of Development, EMEA for Starwood Hotels, where he oversaw regional growth for Baccarat Hotels, 1 Hotels and Treehouse Hotels. Before that, Littman held senior development positions with InterContinental Hotels Group and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, where he played a key role in advancing the companies’ growth strategies across Europe and the Middle East.

(Source: Langham Hospitality Group)