Vietnamese summer holiday plans

SINGAPORE, 4 June 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top emerging destinations catching the attention of Vietnamese travellers for the upcoming summer travel season.

Agoda’s accommodation search data shows growing interest in lesser-explored beach, mountain, and culture-led destinations when comparing destination search trends on Agoda’s platform from 1 January to 30 April 2026 against the same travel period in 2025.

Mai Chau.

Domestic travel: Alternative picks to tourist hotspots

Leading the list of emerging domestic destinations is Ly Son, an island in Quang Ngai province, which is seeing significant year-on-year growth in interest in 2026 compared to last year.

With clear waters, stunning landscapes, coral reefs and a quieter pace, Ly Son is emerging as an appealing alternative for travellers looking beyond more crowded island destinations such as Phu Quoc, Phu Quy or Vinh Hy.

Ninh Binh also saw a solid year-on-year rise in search popularity, supported by its strong mix of natural scenery, heritage and cultural tourism. Iconic attractions such as Hoa Lu and Tam Coc – Bich Dong continue to attract travellers with limestone karsts, caves and winding rivers. At the same time, the province’s wider cultural and spiritual tourism offerings add depth to the visitor experience. Home to the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Landscape Complex and a rich network of historical sites, Ninh Binh is well-positioned for travellers seeking both nature and cultural discovery.

Mai Chau, a mountainous area in Hoa Binh province, is also experiencing growing interest in its mountain retreat, which is both accessible and less crowded. As travellers look for alternatives to busier highland destinations such as Sapa, Mai Chau offers the same rice terraces, ethnic culture, and traditional stilt houses with a relaxed rural atmosphere. Its proximity to Hanoi also makes it an attractive option for short breaks and slow travel.

A new entrant on the list, Kon Von Kle, also known as Mang Den, points to growing interest in the Central Highlands as travellers seek cooler climates and nature-led escapes. Recently seen as a quieter alternative to Da Lat, Mang Den is known for pine forests, mountain scenery and a slower pace. Its appearance in Agoda’s data suggests Vietnamese travellers are increasingly open to lesser-known highland destinations that offer fresh air, nature and a sense of discovery.

Tay Ninh also made its way to the list, supported by the province’s growing tourism profile in recent years. With Ba Den Mountain, spiritual and cultural attractions, eco-tourism experiences and improved tourism investment, Tay Ninh is becoming a more visible choice for travellers from southern Vietnam. Its convenient location near Ho Chi Minh City also makes it suitable for quick, experience-rich getaways.

Outbound travel: New overseas favourites on the radar

Beyond domestic travel, Agoda’s search data also points to growing interest in international destinations, with Vietnamese travellers looking further afield for their mid-year trips. The Philippine island of Cebu saw the largest increase in travel interest, as its beaches, diving, island-hopping and access to the wider Philippines make it attractive for travellers seeking a longer tropical escape within the region.

Other new entrants reflect a broader appetite for fresh international experiences. Kaohsiung, Taiwan, offers a different side of the country beyond Taipei, with harbour views, night markets, art spaces, and access to southern Taiwan’s coastal and cultural attractions.

Barcelona, Spain, stands out as a long-haul destination for travellers drawn to architecture, Mediterranean culture and football. At the same time, Fujikawaguchiko, Japan, appeals to travellers seeking scenic lakeside stays and views of Mount Fuji beyond Japan’s major cities.

Istanbul, Türkiye, also saw increasing interest among Vietnamese travellers, as the destination combines history, culture and distinctive cross-continental experiences. Türkiye’s recent efforts to promote tourism among Vietnamese travellers, together with easier e-visa access, may help make destinations such as Istanbul more accessible for this summer’s getaways.

Agoda Country Director Vietnam, Vu Ngoc Lam, said: “Vietnamese travellers are showing a growing interest in destinations that feel fresh, meaningful and easier to personalise. This mid-year travel season, we are seeing growing interest in places that combine nature, culture and a sense of discovery, from island escapes to cultural hubs and cooler highland retreats. At Agoda, we are delighted to help travellers explore these emerging destinations with a wide range of stays, flights and activities that make trip planning simple and flexible.”



(Source: Agoda)