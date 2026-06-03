12 million ticket deals up for grabs on Vietjet

SINGAPORE, 4 June 2026: Vietjet has launched one of its biggest promotions of the year, offering 12 million promotional tickets across its extensive domestic and international flight network in Vietnam.

The mega sale celebrates the airline’s continued international expansion, including two new routes connecting Hanoi with Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Prague (Czech Republic), both scheduled to commence on 10 October 2026.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

To celebrate the route expansion, Vietjet is offering a range of special promotions for bookings made from now until 0000 on 8 June 2026 (GMT +8) via Vietjet’s website, its mobile app, and official ticket offices and agents worldwide.

Eco-class fares starting at SGD86 one-way (inclusive of taxes and fees) for current Singapore-Vietnam routes. The discounted fares also apply to all Vietjet domestic and other international routes to and from Vietnam when entering the promo code SALE66.

Applicable for travel between 5 September 2026 and 31 March 2027 (travel periods vary by route), Blackout dates apply. Refer to vietjetair.com for details.

15% off Deluxe fares (excluding taxes and fees) on Hanoi–Prague and Hanoi–Almaty routes with the promo code HELLOVIETNAM. Applicable for travel between 10 October 2026 and 31 March 2027 (travel periods vary by route).

Also part of the 12 million-ticket sale, Vietjet is rolling out its Summer 2026 Sale for travel until 31 August 2026. Travel periods vary by route. Blackout dates apply.

30% off Deluxe fares (excluding taxes and fees) with the promo code SALE66DLX.

20% off SkyBoss and Business fares (excluding taxes and fees) with the promo code VJSALE20.

Passengers flying Deluxe can enjoy up to 20kg of complimentary checked baggage allowance, priority seat selection, and free flight schedule changes, offering greater flexibility and convenience for family holidays and summer travel.

For Singapore travellers, Vietjet’s growing network makes Vietnam both an easy getaway and a convenient gateway to wider adventures. With direct services from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc, travellers can plan anything from a quick city break or beach escape to a multi-stop Vietnam holiday. The direct service linking Singapore and Nha Trang is scheduled to join the network from 11 December 2026.

(Source: Vietjet)