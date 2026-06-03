Princess promises mega 2028 season

SINGAPORE, 4 June 2026: Princess Cruises unveils its most expansive Europe season for 2028, with 291 departures across 150 itineraries aboard six ships sailing throughout Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and on Transatlantic voyages.

Now on sale, the season includes seven- to 53-day sailings, visiting 128 destinations in 37 countries, access to 101 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and 32 late-night or overnight stays designed to give travellers more time ashore.

New for the season are Princess’ first calls to Galway and Killybegs, Ireland, as well as the debut of the new Pole-to-Pole Odyssey, and extended voyage linking Antarctica and the Arctic.

What’s New for Europe 2028

The 2028 season represents the largest European deployment in Princess history.

291 departures across 150 itineraries.

128 destinations in 37 countries.

Six ships sailing from 13 departure ports – Caribbean Princess, Enchanted Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess and Sun Princess.

Maiden calls to Galway and Killybegs, bringing guests to Ireland’s rugged and culturally rich western coast for the first time.

The debut of the Pole-to-Pole Odyssey, a true epic European experience that links Antarctica and the Arctic in one voyage.

Access to 101 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 32 late-night and overnight stays that allow for deeper, more authentic connections ashore.

Princess’ Europe itineraries go beyond traditional sightseeing, emphasising cultural immersion through Princess Local Connections and elevated “Ultimate” shore excursions. Guests can engage directly with local people, traditions and cuisine through experiences designed with regional experts and backed by Princess Cruises’ Guaranteed Return to Ship promise.

Northern Europe

Princess’ Northern Europe itineraries focus on smaller ports, dramatic landscapes and cultural connections, creating experiences that feel more personal and less commercialised.

They include visiting Norway’s breathtaking fjords, discovering Ireland’s rugged west coast through maiden calls to Galway and Killybegs.

Late-night and overnight stays are featured in destinations including Stockholm, Hamburg, Tromsø (Northern Norway), Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Belfast and Reykjavik.

Mediterranean

Princess’ Mediterranean voyages combine Europe’s most iconic destinations with local experiences that go beyond postcard moments.

They include exploring ancient ruins in Athens, Pompeii, and Ephesus before discovering the energy and charm of cities such as Barcelona, Lisbon, Dubrovnik, and Florence.

The season also features a strong lineup of late-night and overnight stays in dynamic ports including Istanbul, Mykonos, Ibiza, Valletta, Split, Lisbon and La Spezia (Florence/Pisa).

Transatlantic Voyages

Princess’ Transatlantic voyages are positioned as a relaxed, seamless alternative to flying, making long-haul travel part of the vacation itself. These sailings connect Europe with North and South America while allowing guests to settle into the journey at a slower, more enjoyable pace. Routes feature calls to destinations including the Canary Islands, Madeira, the Azores, Bermuda, Morocco, and the new Pole-to-Pole Odyssey.

(Source: Princess Cruises)