POKHARA, Nepal, 29 May, 2026: Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection confirms the appointment of Chef Thaksorn Than Sertsirikai as Executive Chef.

With a distinguished culinary career spanning nearly four decades, Chef Than brings exceptional international pedigree and a profound passion for gastronomy to one of Nepal’s most celebrated resort destinations.

Lovingly known simply as Chef Than, he has taken his culinary journey to some of the world’s most prestigious hospitality destinations. He has held senior roles at Ambassador Hotel Pattaya, Krabi Resort, Centara Krabi, Novotel Rayong, Sheraton, and Amari Hua Hin. His global footprint extends well beyond Thailand, encompassing professional postings in Singapore, Mali, and Phuket, each chapter deepening a versatile, cross-cultural culinary sensibility that sets him apart in his field.

Chef Than has earned wide acclaim for his mastery of Thai, Chinese, and Western cuisines — refined through decades of experience across diverse cultures and discerning guest profiles. Among his most notable honours is the prestigious Iron Pan Chef award for Thai cuisine, a recognition that speaks to his technical excellence and enduring commitment to his craft.

In his new role at Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, Chef Than is focused on crafting a dining identity that is both globally fluent and deeply rooted in place. He plans to introduce guests to the depth and authenticity of Thai cuisine while championing Nepali gastronomy — using locally sourced ingredients and traditional Himalayan flavours to develop menus that feel both worldly and unmistakably of this region.

Guests can look forward to thoughtfully composed menus that pair signature Thai specialities with reimagined Nepali classics, offering a culinary journey as layered and compelling as the surrounding landscape.

“I am truly excited to be here,” said Chef Than. “I want to share my passion for Thai cooking with guests in Nepal, and at the same time I am eager to learn from the incredible local ingredients and traditions around us — to create something that is both familiar and entirely new.”

Chef Than’s appointment underscores Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara’s ongoing efforts in providing world-class hospitality. With his arrival, the resort further cements its reputation as a premier destination where exceptional dining and immersive Himalayan experiences converge.

ABOUT Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara

Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, part of The Centara Collection, is a secluded Himalayan retreat perched on the hills of Kaskikot, just 35 minutes from Pokhara. With sweeping views of the Annapurna Range and Fishtail Mountain, the resort features 42 spacious rooms, suites, and villas that blend modern comfort with authentic Nepali design and touches of Thai-inspired elegance.

Find out more about Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara at Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection.

For more information about Centara visit www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)