HK Express’ Miles deal just got better

HONG KONG, 4 June 2026: If you’ve been steadily racking up miles through everyday shopping and dining, waiting for the perfect excuse to book a getaway, the wait is over.

To help customers maximise the value of their miles and travel strictly on their own terms, HK Express Airways (HK Express) has now made “Full Miles Redemption” available as a booking option, and to celebrate, it is launching a limited-time, uncapped 30% Asia Miles rebate.

Photo credit: HK Express.

The Asia Miles rebate started on 1 June, and customers can now use miles to cover flight add-ons, including extra baggage allowance, seat selection, and in-flight meals.

From now until 15 June 2026, passengers use the “Full Miles Redemption” option to book an “Essential” fare ticket (which includes one small item and 20kg checked baggage allowance) to earn a 30% uncapped Asia Miles rebate.

Limited-Time 30% Uncapped Asia Miles Rebate Details:

Redemption Period: Now until 15 June 2026 (23:59);

Travel Period: Any dates;

Applicable Fare: Essential (Includes one small item and 20kg checked baggage allowance).

(Source: HK Express)