Vietjet will fly the Singapore-Nha Trang route

SINGAPORE, 4 June 2026: Vietjet has confirmed that a new direct route connecting Singapore and Nha Trang will be added to its regional network on 11 December 2026.

Airline officials announced the news last week at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum 2026 on 29 May.

Vietjet announces direct Singapore–Nha Trang service.

Scheduled to commence on 11 December 2026, the Singapore–Nha Trang route Vietjet will operate four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

It will offer Singapore travellers a more convenient way to reach Nha Trang, reducing the need for domestic transfers in Vietnam and providing easier access to Vietnam’s south-central coast and its popular beach resorts.

Renowned for its pristine beaches, rich marine ecosystem, year-round pleasant climate, and world-class hospitality and entertainment offerings, Nha Trang continues to attract visitors from around the world. The new route will complement Vietjet’s existing direct services from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

Earlier, in March 2025, Vietjet also announced its direct Singapore–Phu Quoc route in the presence of the Vietnamese leader during his visit to Singapore, contributing to tourism growth and regional connectivity.

Vietjet First Vice Chairman Dinh Viet Phuong commented: “As we continuously expand our flight network, Vietjet aims to serve as a bridge for growth between nations, helping to promote trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange.

“Direct air links between Vietnam’s high-potential destinations and Asia’s leading economic centres, such as Singapore, are contributing to the development of new growth corridors for tourism, commerce, investment and international connectivity.”

Since launching its first route between Singapore and Vietnam in 2014, Vietjet has carried more than 3.8 million passengers on over 22,000 flights, contributing to stronger bilateral connectivity and meeting the growing travel demand of residents, tourists and the business community.

The airline currently operates four direct services linking Singapore with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc, offering more than 100 flights per week.

(Source: Vietjet)