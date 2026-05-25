T’way Air bargains on summer travel

SEOUL, South Korea, 26 May 2026: T’way Air is offering fare discounts across 18 Japan–Korea routes. Bookings made through 31 May are eligible, with travel valid through 24 October 2026.

The discounts apply to flights between five Korean cities — Seoul (Incheon), Cheongju, Daegu, Busan, and Jeju — and seven Japanese cities: Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo, Okinawa, Kumamoto, and Saga.

Photo credit: T’way Air.

Offers available through 31 May

UP to 10% off bookings with promo code 26 MAY, departures from Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Fukuoka, Saga, Kumamoto, Sapporo, and Okinawa, for travel through 24 October 2026.

¥3,000 Regular Coupon on round-trip bookings, downloadable through 31 May, travel through 24 October 2026.

Summer and fall are Korea’s busiest travel months. In Seoul, the Changdeokgung Palace Moonlight Tour lights up the historic grounds in May, while the Seoul International Garden Show fills the city with colour from May through October.

Fried chicken and beer under the lights along the Han River, warm hotteok at Gwangjang Market, brunch in Yeonnam-dong’s cafés, and late-night runs to the convenience store.

Further south, Waterbomb Festival brings music and crowds to Seoul and Busan in July and August, with Busan closing the season in October as host to its International Film Festival and Rock Festival.

About T’way Air

T’way Air is a South Korea-based low-cost carrier (LCC) providing reliable air travel services since 2010. The airline operates a fleet that includes Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as well as Airbus A330, A320 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, serving customers across 60 destinations in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, as well as Oceania, Europe and North America.

(Source: T’way Air)