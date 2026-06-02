KUCHING, 3 June 2026: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) have formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during last week’s ITB China 2026.

The collaboration reflects both parties’ commitment towards strengthening accessibility in Sarawak while supporting broader efforts to position the destination as the Gateway to Borneo.

From the left: Mr Dylan Redas Noel (STB Marketing Director of North Asia and New Markets), YB Dato Dennis Ngau (Chairman of STB), Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor (Chief Executive Officer of STB), Yang Mulia Puan Colonel Norsuriati Haji Sharbini (Interim Chief Executive Officer of RB), Mr Alirahim Haji Abdul Rani, (Manager Integrated Marketing of RB) and Mr Song Kai (President of Beijing Longway International Travel, RB General Sales Agent in the People’s Republic of China) have formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during ITB China 2026, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthen regional connectivity and enhance Sarawak’s international tourism presence.

The partnership also highlights the growing importance of regional collaboration in supporting tourism growth, improving travel accessibility, and strengthening destination visibility across international markets.

The MoU was signed by Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of STB, and Yang Mulia Puan Colonel Norsuriati Haji Sharbini, Interim Chief Executive Officer of RB. The signing was witnessed by Dylan Redas Noel, STB Marketing Director of North Asia and New Markets, and Alirahim Haji Abdul Rani, Manager Integrated Marketing of RB, representing STB and RB, respectively.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Dato Dennis Ngau, Chairman of STB, and Song Kai, President of Beijing Longway International Travel, RB General Sales Agent in the People’s Republic of China, as well as tourism industry stakeholders and trade partners in Shanghai.

Dr Sharzede said connectivity continues to play an important role in supporting tourism growth and strengthening how destinations position themselves within the increasingly competitive global travel landscape.

“Strategic collaborations such as this are important in strengthening accessibility, enhancing destination visibility, and creating greater opportunities to encourage travel into Sarawak and the wider Borneo region. As the Gateway to Borneo, connectivity remains an important component in supporting our ongoing tourism growth and international outreach efforts,” she said.

The partnership comes at a strategic time as STB continues to strengthen its tourism engagement efforts across China and North Asia through targeted destination marketing initiatives, trade collaborations, and consumer engagement programmes.

Through this collaboration with RB, both parties will strategically advance tourism promotion initiatives while enhancing seamless travel access into Sarawak. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to elevating Sarawak’s global presence, strengthening regional connectivity, and positioning the destination as a compelling gateway to Borneo’s rich and diverse experiences.

Yang Mulia Puan Colonel Norsuriati binti Haji Sharbini, Interim Chief Executive Officer of RB, noted: “We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Sarawak Tourism Board and our valued partners in China, as we continue to build on a long-standing relationship rooted in shared growth and connectivity. China remains a key market for Royal Brunei Airlines and the wider Borneo region, and together we see strong opportunities to position Brunei and Sarawak further as

compelling destinations for travellers seeking authentic cultural, nature, and wellness experiences.

Through our established network and ongoing partnerships, we remain committed to enhancing regional access and welcoming more visitors to discover the richness and diversity of Borneo.”

Separately, STB recently launched its first Campus Roadshow & Student Engagement Programme in collaboration with Qunar at Zhejiang International Studies University in China. The initiative was

aimed at introducing Sarawak to university students and young travellers through interactive tourism showcases and engagement activities highlighting the destination’s culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals. Together, the MoU with RB and STB’s recent engagement initiatives in China reflect a broader strategy to strengthen Sarawak’s international market presence through connectivity, destination visibility, trade engagement, and consumer outreach. These efforts continue to support Sarawak’s positioning as the Gateway to Borneo while enhancing the destination’s accessibility and appeal across key international markets.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board).