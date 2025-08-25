HKIA: Air traffic continues to grow in July

HONG KONG, 26 August 2025: Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) handled 5.2 million passengers and 33,670 flight movements during July, representing 9.7% and 8.3% year-on-year growth, respectively.

While transfer and transit passengers continued to experience growth from a low base, overall passenger traffic growth softened due to adverse weather and a decline in travel demand to Japan.

Photo credit HKIA. Terminal 1.

Cargo throughput saw a 3.9% year-on-year increase to 430,000 in July, mainly driven by more substantial traffic to/ from Europe and the Middle East, which offset declines in traffic to/ from North America.

For the first seven months of the year, passenger volume rose to 34.6 million, while flight movements increased to 226,020, experiencing growth of 15.3% and 9.8% respectively, compared to the same period of 2024. Cargo throughput recorded a year-on-year increase of 2.2% to 2.83 million tonnes for the same period.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume grew by 17.3% year-on-year to 57.6 million, while flight movements increased by 13.1% to 383,450. Cargo throughput rose by 5.4% year-on-year to about 5 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, HKIA continues to expand its extensive air network with airlines resuming more routes and launching new ones in recent months. Notable additions include Munich, Rome and Brussels in Europe; Subang in Southeast Asia; Yiwu and Datong in Mainland China, among others, further reinforcing the airport’s role as an international aviation hub in Asia.