Airlines move to HKIA’s Terminal 2

HONG KONG, 27 May 2026: Hong Kong International Airport celebrated the opening of Terminal 2 last week with more than 1,500 guests from various business sectors attending the event.

Fifteen airlines relocated their check-in services to T2 on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, when T2’s departure facilities were activated.

Photo credit: HKIA. Fred Lam, Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), at the opening ceremony for the new terminal.

AAHK Chairman Fred Lam remarked at the event: “The opening of T2 is another milestone of HKIA’s development. Positioned as a terminal for leisure travel, T2’s design prioritises efficiency and passenger comfort. We attend to every detail, leveraging technology extensively to enable efficient self-check-in, self-bag drop and smooth immigration clearance. We believe T2 would be popular among passengers, in particular young travellers.”

Spanning 300,000 sqm, T2 is designed to serve both departing and arriving passengers. On 27 May, the departure facilities will be commissioned, with the arrival facilities expected to commence operations next year, in line with traffic demand.

The departures hall of T2 features eight check-in aisles, P to W, with 68 express self-bag-drop counters, 58 smart check-in kiosks, and 108 hybrid check-in counters. All self-bag-drop counters and hybrid counters feature an ultra-low platform design, allowing passengers to place their bags on the conveyor belt with ease. The 20 e-Security Gates at the entrances to the restricted area are all embedded with facial recognition technology. In tandem with T2 opening on 27 May, the minimum age for using facial recognition at e-Security Gates will be lowered from 11 to 7 in both Terminal 1 and T2.

Inside the restricted area, all 15 smart security screening channels at T2 allow passengers to keep their laptops and bottled liquids under 100ml in their carry-on luggage while undergoing screening. The Immigration Department has set up 35 e-Channels and 60 counters for departing passengers.

Large LED displays of different shapes and sizes are installed at different levels of T2, with 3D contents and ocean-themed videos creating a vibrant atmosphere. The food court at the departures hall serves passengers with eight catering outlets, four of which operate around the clock. At the same time, 12 shops offer a variety of products, including travel necessities and souvenirs.

The opening ceremony at T2 was held alongside the HKIA Reception 2026, where AAHK and 40 business partners, including airlines, cargo terminals, and ground handling agents, showcased their latest developments and innovations across various experience zones and booths. After the opening ceremony and reception on 23 and 24 May, the experience zones and booths will be transformed into the HKIA Expo & Career Fair 2026, featuring more than 4,400 job vacancies at the airport.

(Source: HKIA)