Qantas continues its weekly flight to Palau

SYDNEY, 26 August 2025: Qantas will operate direct flights between Brisbane and Koror, Palau’s capital, for a second year following the route’s success since its launch in December 2024.

The service, known as the ‘Palau Paradise Express’, will continue to operate as part of a contract awarded to Qantas by the Federal Government and will help maintain strong trade, tourism and people-to-people links between Australia and Palau.

Palau Pacific Resort.

The extension of the ‘Palau Paradise Express’ comes in response to strong market demand and significant growth in Australian visitation since Qantas began operating the service. In the first six months of 2025, Palau has recorded a 113% increase in visitor arrivals compared to the same period in 2024, with Australian travellers playing a significant role in the destination’s tourism resurgence.

Known for its globally renowned marine life and commitment to sustainability, Australian tourists are heading to Palau, with 75% of them visiting the destination for the first time.

The route will continue operating weekly, departing from Brisbane on a Saturday, on a Qantas Boeing 737 aircraft, arriving in Koror following the six-hour flight. The renewed service provides Australians with seamless connectivity to a destination suited to travellers seeking a luxurious, adventure-filled and sustainable escape.

Palau is an archipelago with 300 islands fringed by coral reefs, turquoise waters and home to the UNESCO-listed picture-perfect Rock Islands, one of the most environmentally protected destinations in the Pacific.

Palau has transformed from a little-known island nation into one of the most talked-about destinations among Australians in 2025. March and April saw the highest year-on-year growth in Australian arrivals, with March alone increasing by 146%, reflecting a growing curiosity to explore this remote and pristine corner of Micronesia.

Director of Palau Visitors Authority, Kadoi Ruluked, said he is delighted the route has already delivered strong results for the country’s tourism economy.

To learn more about Palau, visit pristineparadisepalau.com.

Route fast facts

Flights depart Brisbane weekly on a Saturday using a Boeing 737 aircraft.

The average flight time is six hours.

Brisbane to Palau service will operate as QF165.

Palau to Brisbane service will operate as QF166.