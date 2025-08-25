Thomas Cook India taps Google Pay

MUMBAI, 26 August 2025: Thomas Cook (India) Limited has introduced contactless cross-border payments via Google Pay & Mastercard, addressing the growing demand for seamless international transactions.

Thomas Cook’s pioneering initiative with Google Pay enables Indian travellers to make secure overseas payments via their mobile device across accommodation, transport, dining, shopping and more. This eliminates the need to carry physical cards, reducing the stress of card loss/theft, replacement hassles or the need for emergency cash.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India

The contactless Tap-and-Pay/online feature is available across Thomas Cook’s suite of prepaid forex cards — Borderless Travel, One Currency, Study Buddy and EnterpriseFX— offering both an additional layer of security via tokenisation and extensive access at more than 270 million Mastercard merchant locations. Customers merely need to add their Thomas Cook forex cards to Google Pay for a simple, swift, secure and seamless payment experience.

Key Benefits

Seamless addition of Thomas Cook’s range of forex prepaid cards to Google Pay.

Contactless and quick payments via a handheld device.

Enhanced security with tokenisation.

Global access – transact smoothly and seamlessly at 270 million merchant locations and online.

Avoids having to carry a physical card. Avoids the stress of card loss/theft/replacement, as well as the need for emergency cash.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited Executive Vice President – Foreign Exchange, Deepesh Varma said: “Today’s Indian traveller demands simple, real-time and secure digital solutions for their overseas payments. We are delighted to lead the charge in embracing digital innovation via the launch of our contactless payment solutions in collaboration with Google Pay and Mastercard. This collaboration combines the domain expertise of Thomas Cook (foreign exchange), the tech prowess of Google Pay and Mastercard’s global payment network. We have built a robust, borderless payment ecosystem that perfectly aligns with India’s new-age traveller seeking frictionless experiences across the world.

This innovation underscores our commitment to driving digital adoption, strengthening security and delivering seamless access — reiterating Thomas Cook’s leadership in India’s cross-border payments space.”

Mastercard, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, South Asia, Ravi Datla added: “Mastercard is at the forefront of transforming the travel experience for its cardholders through innovative and secure payment solutions. The seamless integration of Thomas Cook’s forex prepaid cards with Google Pay underscores our commitment to supporting contactless, tokenised, and globally accessible payment solutions. This new offering eliminates the need to carry physical cards—reducing the stress of loss or theft and removing the inconvenience of replacements or emergency cash. With enhanced security and access to millions of merchant locations worldwide, Mastercard continues to empower travellers to explore with greater confidence, convenience, and peace of mind.”