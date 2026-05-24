AirAsia flight check-in at HKG T2

HONG KONG, 25 May 2026: AirAsia will relocate its check-in services for international flights departing from Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) to Terminal 2 (T2) from Terminal 1 (T1), effective 28 May 2026.

Affected guests will receive notifications of this change through their registered contact details. AirAsia members will also receive push notifications in the AirAsia MOVE app.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

Other AirAsia operations, such as boarding flights and baggage claim (for arriving guests), will still be carried out in the old terminal (T1).

Passengers departing from HKG are required to return to T1 after completing check-in in T2, including baggage drop-off.

Both T1 and T2 of HKG Airport are connected. However, it takes approximately a five-minute walk between the two terminals. Check-in counters are available at Row V, International Departure, T2.

AirAsia strongly encourages all passengers, including those making group bookings, to check in online via the airasia.com website or the AirAsia MOVE app.

Mobile and web check-in services are available from 14 days up to one hour before departure. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before the scheduled departure time.

(Source: AirAsia)