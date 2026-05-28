A smooth first day for HKIA’s brand new T2

HONG KONG, 29 May 2026: Hong Kong International Airport’s new Terminal 2’s passenger departures facilities commenced operations on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the territory’s development as Asia’s leading aviation hub.

Hong Kong Airlines is the first airline to relocate its check-in counters from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2. The departure process in T2 ran smoothly on its first day of operation, with 36 flights departing from around 0800. Relocation of the other 14 airlines’ check-in services will continue in batches until 10 June.

Photo credit: HKIA. T2 opens with 36 flights departing on the first day.

T2 is served by a full suite of public transport options: Airport Express, airport buses and taxis. Car Park 3, providing over 1,000 spaces, is seamlessly connected to T2.

A wide range of retail shops and a food court have also opened at T2, offering diverse dining and shopping options. Four dining outlets in the food court and a convenience store will operate around the clock.

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung said: “Positioned to serve leisure travel and mainly regional short-haul flights, T2 is seamlessly connected to and complements T1, which mainly focuses on long-haul and transfer/ transit services. Together, the two terminals strengthen HKIA’s capacity to meet growing passenger demand while enhancing passenger experience.”

Passengers departing from T2 complete check-in and bag drop using new smart self-service counters before proceeding to the centre of the departures hall and entering the restricted area through security gates embedded with facial recognition technology. They then undergo security screening at the smart security screening channels and complete immigration clearance procedures before taking the Automated People Mover (APM) to T1 for boarding.

In the next phase, T2 passengers will be using the boarding gates in the new T2 Concourse (T2C) for both departures and arrivals. T2C is expected to start operation before the end of next year, in line with traffic demand.

(Source: HKIA).