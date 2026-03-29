Hong Kong: A winner in restaurant rankings

HONG KONG, 30 March 2026: Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) brought the “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026” Awards Ceremony to Hong Kong for the first time on 25 March.

It followed Hong Kong’s successful hosting of The World’s 50 Best Bars” Award Ceremony in 2025.

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) Chairman Peter Lam, left, and Danny Yip from top local Cantonese restaurant The Chairman, winner of the first place award, at the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 Awards.

Top local Cantonese restaurant The Chairman and contemporary Cantonese restaurant Wing secured first and second places respectively on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, once again highlighting the leading position of Hong Kong’s dining scene in Asia.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said: “This international award recognises the outstanding achievements of the culinary sector. I am very proud of Hong Kong’s remarkable accomplishments in this year’s Awards. Together with the ‘MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2026’ and ‘The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide’, over 200 restaurants have been listed in these internationally acclaimed gourmet guides, reaffirming Hong Kong’s position as a “Culinary Capital” in Asia. We are delighted to welcome the esteemed Asian chefs and other culinary professionals attending the Awards Ceremony to Hong Kong, and we warmly invite everyone to explore the city’s unique and diverse gastronomic charm by following the master chefs’ curated recommendations featured in the citywide ‘Taste Hong Kong’ Gourmet Guide.”

Danny Yip, owner of The Chairman, said: “Being named The Best Restaurant in Asia for the second time is a huge honour for our entire team, and to achieve it here in Hong Kong makes it even more meaningful. This recognition — as well as the strong results on this year’s list — reflects the depth and diversity that define Hong Kong’s dining culture today. It’s a privilege to represent our city in this way and to continue sharing the traditions and stories that shape our cuisine.”

Hong Kong leads Asia’s culinary landscape with two restaurants in the top three.

Together with the previously announced extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (51 to 100), a total of 10 Hong Kong restaurants were recommended in the Asian edition of the prestigious list. These included six restaurants in the top 50: while The Chairman and Wing topped the list in first and second spots, Neighborhood (24), Estro (32), Caprice (35), and Mono (46) stayed strong on the list.

Four other restaurants were also featured in the extended list, namely Ta Vie (68), Vea (70), Andō (88), and Amber (90).

In the recently announced “Black Pearl Restaurant Guide”, the number of Hong Kong entries increased to 39, up from last year, including four first-time entries – Mosu Hong Kong, founded by three-Michelin-star South Korean chef Sung Anh; Jee, a Cantonese-French fusion restaurant; contemporary Indian restaurant Leela, and Cantonese fine-dining establishment Man Ho Chinese Restaurant. In addition, homegrown chef Vicky Cheng of Chinese-French restaurant VEA, and Terry Ho, Chef de Cuisine of French restaurant Amber, received the Master Chef Award and the Young Chef Award, respectively, in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, affirming the distinguished reputation of Hong Kong’s culinary talent in the Asian dining scene. In the “MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2026”, more Hong Kong establishments were awarded MICHELIN stars than in the previous year, bringing the total to 77 Michelin-starred restaurants in one destination, further demonstrating the world-class standard of the city’s culinary scene.

(Source: HKTB)