BANGKOK, 30 March 2026: From Himalayan sound healing to underwater shipwreck adventures and sky-high urban gardens, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is redefining the modern hotel stay with a collection of immersive experiences designed to connect travellers more deeply with each destination.



Rooted in Thai hospitality and shaped by local culture, these initiatives invite guests to slow down, explore, and engage with the spirit of place – whether that means discovering a traditional ritual in Bangkok, browsing a seaside community market, or diving into a thriving underwater ecosystem in the Maldives.

A diver explores the Kudhi Maa Shipwreck, where guests can dive into a truly unique underwater world near Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection.

Across its portfolio, Centara is moving beyond the traditional idea of accommodation, creating moments that reflect its philosophy of meaningful travel, cultural authenticity, and heartfelt service.

Finding Harmony in the Himalayas

High in the tranquil landscapes of Pokhara, guests at Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection can immerse themselves in an ancient wellness tradition through Himalayan Sound Healing.

In a softly lit sanctuary, the resonant tones of handcrafted singing bowls and gongs create waves of vibration designed to calm the mind and restore balance. Guided by local practitioners, each session blends breathwork, meditation, and sound therapy – a practice rooted in centuries-old Himalayan healing traditions.



Surrounded by mountain serenity, the experience offers something increasingly rare in modern travel: a moment of stillness.

A Saturday by the Sea, the Local Way

On Thailand’s laid-back coast, the rhythm of the community comes alive at the Suan Son Loi Market, hosted by Centara Life Cha-Am Beach Resort Hua Hin in Cha-Am.

Beneath the Surface of the Maldives

In the crystalline waters of South Ari Atoll, adventure takes on a new dimension at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection

Just minutes from the island’s reef lies the Kudhi Maa Shipwreck, a 52-metre sunken Japanese cargo ship intentionally submerged in 1999 that has since transformed into a vibrant artificial reef. Today, certified divers glide past coral-covered structures as schools of batfish, fusiliers, and reef predators circle the wreck.

The experience combines exploration with marine education, offering a rare opportunity to witness how nature can reclaim and transform a man-made structure into a thriving underwater habitat.

A Moment of Reflection in Bangkok

At Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, the journey begins with a simple yet meaningful ritual.

Upon arrival, guests are invited to pause at a traditional Thai water jar and gently cleanse their hands before making a quiet wish. Known as the Sacred Water Ritual, the gesture reflects an ancient Thai belief that water is the origin of life – the symbolic “cradle” from which all journeys begin. In the bustle of Bangkok, it offers a moment of calm and connection to Thai cultural traditions.

A Garden in the Sky

In the heart of the Thai capital, Centara Grand at CentralWorld has created a surprising sanctuary above the city.

Perched on the hotel’s 26th floor, an organic rooftop garden grows herbs, greens, and vegetables used directly in the hotel’s kitchens.



With Bangkok’s skyline as its backdrop, the garden brings the farm-to-fork philosophy to life in one of Asia’s busiest shopping districts.

For chefs, it means the freshest ingredients possible. For guests, it offers a glimpse into a more sustainable approach to luxury hospitality.

A Personalised Island Story in Koh Samui

At Centara Reserve Samui on Koh Samui, luxury feels more personal — shaped around how each guest wants to experience the island. The resort’s Reserve philosophy is built on four ideas: time, space, culture and touch.

There’s no fixed way to stay. Mornings might begin with a slow beachfront breakfast, while the rest of the day unfolds through spontaneous island discoveries or quiet moments by the sea. It’s a more fluid, intuitive take on luxury — one that prioritises feeling over formality.

One highlight is “Capture Your Journey,” a complimentary 20-minute photography session where a dedicated Reserve photographer captures guests in the resort’s most scenic settings, turning special holiday moments into lasting memories.

Experiences That Go Beyond the Stay

Across mountains, islands, and cities, these experiences reflect Centara’s belief that travel should inspire curiosity, connection, and discovery — shaped by real people, real places and a genuine sense of Thailand.

Whether through wellness rooted in ancient traditions, community-led encounters, marine exploration or thoughtful, sustainable dining, each stay is designed to feel personal and grounded — less about polished perfection, and more about authentic moments that stay with you.

Because at Centara, the most memorable part of a journey is rarely just where you stay, but the connections and experiences that unfold along the way.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)