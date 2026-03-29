Princess presents 2027-28 South America sailings

SINGAPORE, 30 March 2026: Princess Cruises unveils its 2027–28 South America season aboard Majestic Princess, featuring overnight experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula, late-night port calls, and access to 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites across the region.

On sale now, the October 2027 through January 2028 season includes six departures across four itineraries (15 – 37 days), designed to give guests more time ashore in marquee cities and closer-to-nature scenic cruising in Patagonia and beyond.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises.

2027–28 South America Season Overview

The South America season begins in October 2027 with an extraordinary 37-day South America Passage Grand Adventure departing from Southampton (London). The voyage crosses the Atlantic with stops at Lisbon, the Canary Islands, Rio de Janeiro, and Montevideo before concluding in San Antonio (Santiago).

Following this, the 3,560-capacity Majestic Princess will offer:

15-day Cape Horn and Glaciers of Patagonia Voyages — Sailing between Buenos Aires, Argentina and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile.

17-day Antarctica and South America Voyages — Roundtrip from Buenos Aires, including overnight experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula.

Plus, two unparalleled adventures through combined land and sea.

South America cruisetours

Machu Picchu Explorer: Six-night land duration pre- or post-cruise visiting Lima, Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu & Cusco, Peru.

Iguazu Falls Adventure: Five-night land duration pre or post cruise visiting Buenos Aires, Argentina, Iguazu Falls and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Season at a glance

Six departures across four unique itineraries (15–37 days), sailing from October 2027 through January 2028 to Cape Horn and the Glaciers of Patagonia, Antarctica, and the South America Passage Grand Adventure.

19 destinations in eight countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including:

Peninsula Valdés Patagonian Nature Reserve – Whale watching from Puerto Madryn.

Carioca Landscapes between the Mountain and the Sea, Rio de Janeiro – Copacabana Beach & Christ the Redeemer.

Overnight stays in Buenos Aires on every sailing.

Late-night port calls in Lisbon, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Rio de Janeiro, and Ushuaia.

Princess Cruises continues to highlight one of its most dramatic experiences, scenic cruising through the Beagle Channel Fjords and Glacier Alley. Debuted in 2026–27, this experience offers breathtaking views of hanging and tidewater glaciers cascading from the Darwin Mountain Range, ideal for photography, storytelling, and exploration.

There will be extended time in the Antarctic Peninsula, with immersive wildlife viewing, including penguins nesting annually in the Falkland Islands (Stanley), whales, porpoises, leopard seals, seabirds, and other penguin species visible along the Beagle Channel, Glacier Alley, and in Antarctic waters.

(Source: Princess Cruises)