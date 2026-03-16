Holi Festival inspires destination searches

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda analysed accommodation search data for domestic travel in India for the recent Holi week*, revealing a rise in travel interest compared to last year in destinations such as Jaipur, Udaipur and Vrindavan.

Alongside temple towns and heritage cities, India’s domestic travellers showed interest in destinations that offer opportunities to participate in festivities and share cultural moments.

Visual created using Google Gemini [2026]: Holi Festival, a colourful community celebration.

Rajasthan’s Pink City, Jaipur, known for its grand palace-led Holi celebrations and home to the iconic Amer Fort, registered a 282% increase in accommodation searches compared to the Holi period last year.

Udaipur saw a 233% rise in travel interest, as visitors look to experience lakeside Holi festivities set against the backdrop of Lake Pichola, with heritage hotels and boutique stays hosting curated celebrations.

Pushkar, the revered pilgrimage town, saw a 195% increase in searches, attracting travellers drawn to its vibrant street gatherings and community-led celebrations unfolding around Pushkar Lake and its 52 bathing ghats.

In the north, Vrindavan draws travellers to its temple courtyards where flower Holi ceremonies, bhajans and traditional festivities create an immersive spiritual celebration, recording a 126% rise in travel interest.

Mathura recorded a 109% increase in interest, attracting visitors keen to witness Holi in the birthplace of Lord Krishna, where temple rituals and traditional street celebrations bring the festival to life.

Moving south, Hampi saw a 128% rise in searches, as its UNESCO-listed ruins and open temple squares transform into lively Holi gatherings that appeal to culture and history enthusiasts. S

Shanti Niketan in West Bengal, known for its Basanta Utsav, a distinctive cultural interpretation of Holi centred around music and art, registered a 43% increase in travel interest. These destinations saw a collective 211% rise in travel interest.

International interest also added to the trend. Udaipur recorded a 459% increase in searches from across Asia compared to the previous year, while Jaipur saw over 191% growth in travel interest. Travellers led the rise in interest from Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and South Korea.

Agoda Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands Gaurav Malik said: “Holi has evolved into a key travel moment for both domestic and international visitors. India’s cultural festivities continue to strengthen the country’s global appeal, drawing travellers to plan their trips around distinctive local experiences. The growing interest in temple towns and heritage cities reflects how cultural calendars influence travel decisions. At Agoda, we aim to simplify holiday planning by bringing together a diverse mix of stays, flights, and experiences, helping travellers make the most of their time during special occasions like Holi.”

As festivals like Holi continue to shape travel behaviour, Agoda provides access to a wide range of accommodations across price points and property types, alongside flights and activities that can be booked together in one place. With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, travellers can plan complete trips with ease. Discover the latest deals on the Agoda mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more information.

*Holi is one of India’s most beloved occasions, famously known as the “Festival of Colours.” It marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It’s a day when the streets turn into a massive, colourful canvas. Holi in 2026 was celebrated on Tuesday, 3 March.

(Source: Agoda)