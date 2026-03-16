THAI adds round-trip Paris repatriation flight

BANGKOK, 17 March 2026: Thai Airways International is adding a special round-trip flight between Bangkok and Paris on 18 March 2026 to help alleviate the situation of stranded passengers and meet increasing travel demand.

Photo credit: THAI.

Tickets are available for booking. The flight details are as follows:

Route: Bangkok – Paris (round trip), operating on 18 March 2026

TG8690: BKK – CDG 0105 – 0750 (local time)

TG8691: CDG – BKK 1100 – 0430 (the following day)

The special flight is in addition to the airline’s scheduled daily service, which departs Paris at 1230 and arrives in Bangkok at 0600 the following morning. The airline deploys B777-300s with 339 seats on the route.

Meanwhile, the airline confirmed it is raising fares by 10% to 15% on routes to Europe to cover surging fuel costs and a longer flight path (northern route) that avoids the Middle East conflict. It is also reacting to overwhelming demand on European routes by implementing dynamic pricing to determine fare increases.

The round-trip fare for Thai Airways (THAI) on the Paris (CDG) to Bangkok (BKK) route is approximately THB45,846.

The round-trip fare for Thai Airways (THAI) on the Bangkok (BKK) to Paris (CDG) route is approximately THB 48,660.

On routes to Europe, economy fares on THAI flights range from THB32,900 to THB38,000.

Air France: Fares on the BKK-CDG route are slightly more competitive than Thai Airways, with fares starting around THB31,500. However, last-minute bookings for late March are trending closer to THB50,000.

Fuel Surcharges: THAI has already begun adjusting its fuel surcharges within the limits set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). The airline has indicated that if oil prices continue to climb, surcharges will rise.

Demand for direct flights to Europe has spiked, with cabin factors reaching 80 to 90% as travellers avoid connecting through Middle Eastern hubs. Additionally, rerouting flights to bypass conflict zones has slightly increased fuel consumption.

THAI is advising travellers to book early as fares may continue to rise.

(Source: TG and Google Flights)