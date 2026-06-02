Air India Express links Bengaluru and Phuket

DELHI, 3 June 2026: Air India Express has commenced four weekly direct flights between Bengaluru and the popular southern Thailand island resort of Phuket.

The inaugural flight departed from Bengaluru on 1 June, marking the launch of the new service and providing travellers with convenient access to Phuket, renowned for its beaches, nightlife, bustling markets, and rich cultural heritage.

Photo credit: Air India Express.

Flights depart from Bengaluru on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday using a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 176 seats. Flight time is three hours and 45 minutes.

This launch further expands the airline’s footprint in Thailand, complementing the Bengaluru–Bangkok service introduced last October.

Air India Express operates nearly 500 weekly flights from Bengaluru, offering direct connectivity to 31 domestic and eight international destinations. This expansion is part of the airline’s continued focus on strengthening international connectivity from key Indian metros to high-demand leisure destinations across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Air India Express was recently honoured as ‘Airline of the Year’ in both the Domestic and International categories at Bengaluru Airport’s Pinnacle Awards. The airline also received the Domestic Connectivity Award at Wings India 2026, constituted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India and FICCI, recognising its role in enhancing connectivity and expanding access to air travel across India.

Through its recently launched campaign, ‘Xpress Wali Baat Hai’, featuring acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, Air India Express highlights the airline’s signature experience, including comfortable seating, ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, warm Indian hospitality, and a growing network that enhances connectivity across domestic and international destinations.

(Source: Air India Express)