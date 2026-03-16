MATTA names Johor Favourite Destination

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 March 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) officially crowns Johor as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination for the upcoming MATTA Fair in April 2026.

The fair, set to be held from 3 to 5 April 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, showcases a remarkable breadth and diversity, reflecting MATTA’s continued and collective commitment to strengthening the industry.

The MATTA Fair returns on an even larger scale with its April edition. Covering a vast 40,820sqm across 10 halls, the fair features 2,043 booths to date, bringing together 330 participating organisations. The heart of the fair lies in the impressive lineup of exhibitors, which includes 210 tour and travel agencies, six national tourism organisations (NTOs), 11 local state tourism organisations (STOs), 63 hotels and resorts, one participating airline, 11 theme parks, and 28 other travel-related service providers.

Johor: Favourite destination

Known as the Jewel of the South, Johor continues to sparkle with its well-known cultural beauty and attractions. Its strategic location near the Singapore border also makes it an accessible gateway for travellers.

In 2025, the state* recorded 25 million foreign visitors. As of January this year, 1.91 million visitors were recorded, with Singaporeans accounting for approximately 78% of arrivals, highlighting the strong and enduring travel link between the two neighbours. *Jabatan Imigresen Negeri Johor.

“This partnership was a welcome and timely collaboration. Johor has always held a special place on the Malaysian travel map. In recent years, we have seen growing interest from both domestic and international travellers eager to rediscover what the state has to offer. Through this fair, we hope to amplify that drive and inspire our visitors to experience the vibrant culture of Johor,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.

“In conjunction with Visit Johor Year 2026, we are honoured that the state has been recognised as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination for the MATTA Fair April 2026. This recognition reflects the growing interest among travellers to rediscover Johor and experience the diversity of attractions the state has to offer,” said Johor’s Director of Tourism Mohammad Nazrul Abd Rahim.

The Johor Pavilion, located at Level 1, Domestic Hall [1C01], during the upcoming MATTA Fair, will showcase Johor’s tourism offerings presented by various industry players, including hotels and resorts, travel agencies, and tourism product operators from across the state. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase attractive travel deals and book the best-value holiday packages offered exclusively at the MATTA Fair.

Throughout the three-day fair, the Johor Pavilion will also highlight the rich culture and heritage of Bangsa Johor through cultural performances and interactive activities. Visitors can enjoy traditional showcases, engage in heritage-themed experiences, and participate in exciting activities at the pavilion, including lucky draws and other interactive programmes.

Johor will also introduce several new tourism experiences and attractions. Among the highlights are upcoming destinations such as Muzium Tokoh, Kompleks Warisan Sultan Abu Bakar and Kampung Sungai Melayu, alongside revitalised recreational destinations and cultural experiences that celebrate Johor’s unique heritage, nature and community-based tourism.

To ensure a smooth visitor experience, MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the complimentary shuttle services from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC. For those driving, parking facilities are available at the MITEC South Entrance Basement, MITI basement, MATRADE open parking, Kompleks Mahkamah KL open parking, The MET basement, MET 1 basement and MET 9 open parking.

For the latest updates, visit mattafair.org.my.

(Source: MATTA)