Melbourne hotels enjoy tennis windfall

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2026: Boosted by the Australian Open, Melbourne’s hotel industry posted its highest January average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) on record, according to preliminary data from CoStar, a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces and analytics in the property markets.

Photo credit: Australian Open. Hotels enjoy a bonus performance thanks to tennis fans. Australian Open 2026 by the numbers | AO.

January 2026 (year-over-year % change):

Occupancy: 75.1% (+2.6%)

ADR: AUD261.74 (+5.9%)

RevPAR: AUD196.65 (+8.6%)

Each of the market’s key performance indicators peaked on Saturday, 24 January: occupancy (93.2%), ADR (AUD380.74) and RevPAR (AUD354.94). Each metric easily surpassed last year’s tournament peak on Saturday, 18 January.

The market’s ADR remained above AUD200 throughout the tournament, except for the first three nights (12 to 14 January).

“The most pleasing performance factor was demand,” said STR regional director Matthew Burke. “The metric was up 4.9% for the month, more than doubling the year-over-year growth in new supply.”

For more information about the company, its products, and services, please visit www.costargroup.com.

(Source: CoStar)