Air Astana flies to Guangzhou

SINGAPORE, 15 February 2026: Air Astana will boost services to Guangzhou in southern China, with the launch of new twice-weekly flights from Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital, on 2nd June 2026.

The airline has operated four flights per week from Almaty to Guangzhou since March 2025. Air Astana also operates scheduled flights to China’s capital, Beijing, and to Urumqi in western China. It will launch a new service between Almaty and Shanghai at the end of March 2026.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

Flights from Astana to Guangzhou are scheduled to operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with departures at 1845 and arrivals at 0430 next day.

The return flight will operate on Wednesdays and Fridays, departing from Guangzhou at 0545 and arriving in Astana at 1010. All times local. The airline will deploy its latest-generation 166-seat A321LR aircraft, configured with 16 lie-flat business-class seats and 150 economy seats. Flight time is six hours and 45 minutes from Astana to Guangzhou.

The cost of a round-trip ticket from Astana to Guangzhou, including fees/taxes, starts from USD508 in economy class and USD1,688 in business class.

The launch of the new route strengthens business, tourism, and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and China and expands opportunities for travel and transit through Air Astana hubs in Astana and Almaty.

(Source: Air Astana Group).