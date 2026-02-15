EVA flies Taipei-Washington DC route

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2026: EVA Air will launch a new route from Taipei to Washington DC on 26 June, scheduling four weekly flights between the two capital cities.

With this new route, EVA Air’s North American network will expand to 10 gateway cities in the US, offering 98 weekly flights from the Taiwanese capital. Ticket sales are now open at the airline’s website.

Photo credit: Visit the USA.

The Taipei–Washington DC route will be operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring a three-class configuration: Royal Laurel Class, economy class, and the refreshed premium economy class.

Flight schedule

Washington, DC, is the seventh-largest metropolitan area in the US and is located within the broader National Capital Region, one of the country’s three largest population centres. As the nation’s capital, the city is a hub of economic activity, serving as headquarters for numerous multinational corporations, non-governmental organisations, and international institutions, reflecting strong potential demand for premium air travel.

Following the launch of the Washington DC route, passengers can connect through EVA Air’s 10 nonstop North American gateways> The other nine cities comprise Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Vancouver, and Toronto.

EVA Air has launched a new group tour service, “Nine-Day Eastern US. Highlights,” in collaboration with leading travel agencies, leveraging its exclusive Washington DC. route alongside its New York service.

(Source: EVA Air)