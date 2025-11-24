Elephants in the forest, music on the mountain

BANGKOK, 25 November 2025: This feature marks the third instalment of my Blue Jasmine diary, a special series documenting every stage of DTH Travel’s extraordinary nine-day rail journey across Thailand. Updates will continue every few days, offering readers an unfolding portrait of one of the country’s most exciting and culturally meaningful new tourism experiences.

Days Five and Six: The Blue Jasmine Diary

Day Five: Chiang Mai

The day began with an inspiring visit to the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary in Mae Taeng, one of Northern Thailand’s leading ethical elephant centres.

Ethical and caring — Elephant Jungle Sanctuary.

Surrounded by forested hills and the gentle sounds of the countryside waking, we learned about the Karen community traditions. We helped prepare enormous fruit baskets, mostly chopped watermelon, to supplement the elephants’ morning greens of jungle grasses and palms. Watching these gentle giants enjoy their meal, interact with one another, and roam freely in a natural river-basin setting was unforgettable.

A light cooking activity and a farewell feast followed, along with a delicious lunch served in the sanctuary’s open-air pavilion.

Personal reflections

I have always found traditional elephant tourism in Thailand uncomfortable to watch. It often places animals in situations far removed from their natural behaviour, and I have never supported elephant riding or any activities that involve heavy labour, which are clearly stressful for them.

This is why visiting the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary felt so refreshing. Ethical and caring in every respect. We even washed our hands before handling their food. A mother’s week-old baby was not brought out to greet visitors, a thoughtful decision that avoided unnecessary stress and protected the calf’s welfare.

The environment reminded me of the kind of habitat where African elephants thrive, with access to water, abundant vegetation, soft forest floors, and shaded areas where they can rest. The whole camp felt calm, authentic, and genuinely focused on the elephants’ well-being rather than on entertaining us humans. It was reassuring to see each elephant treated with dignity, compassion, and understanding.

An enchanting evening in the highlands

The afternoon back in Chiang Mai offered free time to enjoy at leisure. As evening approached, we travelled into the cool highlands for a private event arranged exclusively for The Blue Jasmine. A secluded mountaintop retreat had been transformed into a soft-lit garden party with a charming lawn, comfortable furnishings, drinks, delicious nibbles, elegant décor, and sweeping views of the valley below.

Music on the Mountain.

A superb ensemble of musicians and vocalists welcomed us with a magical programme that ranged from opera and musical theatre to classical pieces and contemporary favourites. Their music drifted through the trees, accompanied by the warmth of a crackling log fire pit. It felt dreamlike, a moment suspended in time.

Champagne, cocktails, and a selection of exquisite farm-to-table delicacies were served both during and after the performance. My personal favourite was the locally produced Parma-style prosciutto paired with a fine range of cheeses, including a truffle cream cheese that was wonderfully more-ish. The blend of atmosphere, gastronomy, and world-class musicianship made this one of the most memorable evenings of the entire journey.

Day Six: Chiang Mai to Sukhothai

After breakfast, we reboarded The Blue Jasmine for a spectacular southbound journey. Morning sunlight revealed a landscape of forested mountains, narrow valleys, and graceful bridges stretching across the countryside. The train’s relaxed pace allowed us to fully appreciate Northern Thailand’s dramatic scenery.

A highlight of the day was passing through the historic Khun Tan Tunnel, the longest railway tunnel in Thailand and an enduring landmark of the northern line. Emerging from the tunnel, we were greeted with sweeping views of pine-clad hills and peaceful villages tucked among the trees.

Lunch, prepared by Chef Patipat Lakthong, celebrated the distinctive flavours of Northern Thailand. Each dish was thoughtfully paired with the panoramic landscapes unfolding beyond the windows.

Arrival in Sukhothai’s historic heartland

Upon arrival in Sila At, we continued by road to Si Satchanalai, part of the Sukhothai World Heritage landscape.

Stunning temples at Si Satchanalai in the Sukhothai World Heritage Park.

The journey carried us through serene countryside where distant mountains framed green rice fields and the winding Yom River shimmered in the soft afternoon light.

Si Satchanalai is a region rich with heritage and quiet beauty. The calm grounds, shaded by ancient trees, offered a moment for reflection before we continued to our evening venue.

An evening of culture and warm hospitality

Baan Chomprang, a beautifully restored heritage residence

Set among tall tamarind trees, Baan Chomprang was the perfect location for our evening celebration. Lanterns glowed softly in the garden, and the air carried the scent of woodsmoke and herbs. As twilight settled, dancers performed elegant traditional routines accompanied by live music that echoed across the open night air.

We enjoyed a generous garden BBQ featuring local dishes cooked over open flames and served with genuine hospitality. The atmosphere was intimate, heartfelt, and deeply connected to the region’s cultural spirit. With music, dance, storytelling, and shared moments, this memorable day on our prestigious rail journey came to a perfect close.

About the Author

Andrew J Wood is a British-born travel writer and former hotelier who has lived in Thailand since 1991 and is known internationally as a passionate ambassador for Thai tourism.