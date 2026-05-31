STB taps a tune to boost tourism

SINGAPORE, 1 June 2026: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Universal Music Singapore (UMSG), a division of Universal Music Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to amplify Singapore’s appeal as a global destination.

Together, STB and UMSG will use the power of music to raise Singapore’s profile and inspire travel to the country. The three-year partnership draws on UMSG’s network of international artistes, market insights and global media channels to create a platform that introduces Singapore to new, global audiences.

Representatives from STB and UMSG at the MoU Signing Ceremony

The strategic partnership between STB and UMSG will highlight Singapore’s story through music via integrated marketing campaigns, fan activations, and travel partner collaborations, while elevating the city’s position as a must-visit travel destination. There will also be opportunities to showcase local talent alongside international artistes, telling authentic stories through their shared passions.

Singapore Tourism Board Assistant Chief Executive, Marketing Group, Kenneth Lim said: “We are seeing more consumers engaging with content and communities that resonate with their own passion points and interests, especially in entertainment and lifestyle. This multi-year partnership with Universal Music Singapore allows us to tap into this trend by forging deeper connections with our global audiences through music. What excites us most is creating truly exclusive, Singapore-only experiences within Southeast Asia, such as intimate fan events at iconic locations. We’re not just creating content; we’re crafting memorable moments that give fans compelling reasons to visit Singapore.”

The partnership builds on STB’s previous successful collaborations with UMSG artistes, including Nick Jonas’s appearance at Singapore Art Week, OneRepublic’s social content exploring the inspiration behind their instrumental track ‘Singapore’, and Billie Eilish’s live performance filmed at Gardens by the Bay. These moments demonstrate the power of authentic, artist-led storytelling to inspire travel and position Singapore as a dynamic cultural destination.

(Source: Singapore Tourism Board)