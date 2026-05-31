Tourism Malaysia inks one-year campaign with SQ

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 June 2026: Tourism Malaysia and Singapore Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding last week to strengthen joint tourism promotions and international market outreach.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to promoting Malaysia as a preferred travel destination and to improving cross-border access by leveraging Singapore Airlines’ extensive global network across key markets in Europe, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Tourism Malaysia and Singapore Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a new milestone in strengthening joint tourism promotions and international market outreach.

This partnership also supports Malaysia’s aviation and tourism recovery by strengthening regional hub connectivity through Singapore.

Tourism Malaysia Director General Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim said: “With global travel demand continuing to rebound, this collaboration with Singapore Airlines comes at a critical time as we accelerate efforts towards Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) and beyond. Through this MoU, we aim to amplify Malaysia’s visibility in high-yield markets, enhance connectivity, and roll out impactful joint campaigns that will stimulate demand and drive quality tourist arrivals into the country.”

Singapore Airlines, Regional Vice President South East Asia Louis Leonard Arul said: “Singapore Airlines’ partnership with Tourism Malaysia reinforces our strong commitment to Malaysia’s tourism growth and global connectivity. Through this MoU, we will align our efforts in key overseas markets with targeted campaigns and promotional initiatives that showcase Malaysia’s rich heritage, warm hospitality and stunning natural beauty. Leveraging Singapore Airlines’ extensive global network and seamless connectivity via Singapore, we aim to bring more visitors to Malaysia from around the world, supported by our industry-leading cabin products and world-class service.”

The MoU, effective as of May 2026, is valid for one year, strengthening the partnership between Tourism Malaysia and Singapore Airlines to increase tourist arrivals, reinforce the momentum of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), and sustain growth into 2027.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)