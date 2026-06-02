Call for common sense to shape travel alerts

SYDNEY, 3 June 2026: The Australian Travel Industry Association’s (ATIA) Campaign for Commonsense has lifted a notch following a major weekend of mainstream media coverage, with the peak body now mobilising its national membership to join the push for urgent travel advice reform on travel through the Middle East.

The campaign is a direct response to critical feedback from frontline ATIA members. Travel agents and tour operators report that while clients are transiting through major hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha without incident, Australia’s rigid Level 4 (“Do Not Travel”) blanket advisory is exposing these travellers to an unintended travel insurance void.

Following extensive national exposure across News Corp, all commercial television networks, and widespread radio, ATIA members will now also be able to amplify the call for common sense via a Member Toolkit with social media assets, key talking points for clients, and template letters to key decision-makers.

Since the conflict started, ATIA has been working in partnership with the Federal Government and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). However, the campaign has reached a critical inflexion point. Australia is now a distinct international outlier. Key global allies, including the UK, Germany, France, and Ireland, have already updated their risk parameters, downgrading transit through these airports to Level 3.

While ATIA is a staunch supporter of DFAT and the Smartraveller network, it warns that maintaining an advisory disconnected from the reality on the ground is actively eroding public trust, with returning Australians telling family and friends to ignore official advice. ATIA is demanding a staged, proportionate response that moves airport transit to Level 3 (“Reconsider your need to travel”), recognising that a 90-minute airside transit carries a fundamentally different risk profile to an extended holiday in-country.

ATIA CEO: Dean Long noted: “This campaign started exactly where it should: with our members. Our travel advisor and tour operator members raised the alarm because their clients are transiting these airports safely every day. Yet, many of them are flying into a travel insurance void because the official advice refuses to decouple a brief airport transit from an in-country holiday.”

“We have worked constructively and quietly with the government for two months now, but we have reached an inflexion point where Australia is a total outlier. More than 150,000 Australians have transited these hubs safely over the last six weeks alone. We are absolutely not telling people to holiday in Dubai or Doha; we are asking for a staged, commonsense approach for transit passengers.”

“The greatest risk right now is that Australians stop trusting Smartraveller altogether because the advice doesn’t match the reality on the ground. That is a dreadful outcome for travellers, for the industry, and for the government. Following this weekend’s incredible wave of national media support, we are providing our members with the tools and assets to stand together and push for a commonsense adjustment immediately.”

(Source: ATIA)