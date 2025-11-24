Qatar Airways adds winter season flights

DOHA, 25 November 2025: Qatar Airways has increased flights to Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Shanghai, and Singapore this winter season to meet the global demand on these routes.

This increase in flights is part of the airline’s broader winter schedule enhancements, which have already introduced additional frequencies to more than 15 major destinations, including Cape Town, Dublin, London, Phuket, and Toronto.

Photo credit: Qatar.

Kuala Lumpur

Starting 17 December 2025, Qatar Airways will increase its flights to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) from 14 to 17 weekly. The additional services will offer seamless connections between Southeast Asia and Jeddah, London, and Paris through Doha.



Lagos

Effective 15 December 2025 until 28 March 2026, Qatar Airways’ services to Lagos (LOS) will increase from 10 to 14 weekly. The increased frequency enhances connectivity between Nigeria and Qatar Airways’ extensive global network of over 170 destinations, facilitating smoother travel for both business and leisure passengers to Delhi, Guangzhou, and London.



Shanghai

Effective 1 January to 28 March 2026, services will rise from 7 to 10 weekly flights to meet growing inbound and outbound demand from China. This frequency increase will further enhance connectivity between Asia and Qatar Airways’ key destinations across Algiers, São Paulo, and Warsaw.



Singapore

From 12 January 2026, Qatar Airways will deploy the Airbus A380 on select flights to Singapore, offering enhanced capacity and an elevated premium experience.

The airline flies a mix of Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s, both equipped with Starlink on-board Wi-Fi.

(Source: Qatar Airways)