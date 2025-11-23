DUBAI, UAE, 24 November 2025: The Emirates and flydubai partnership exemplifies industry-leading collaboration, seamlessly connecting millions of travellers across an extensive global network while rewarding Emirates Skywards members through the joint loyalty programme.

Emirates and flydubai’s partnership unlocks a combined network of 245 destinations in 103 countries.

Here are eight facts that benefit travellers:

Joining forces to broaden horizons: Emirates customers can explore a further 103 flydubai destinations, while flydubai passengers can access 107 Emirates unique destinations. Popular destinations for customers include Kathmandu, Baku, Krabi, Belgrade and Zanzibar.

More destinations and counting: The latest exciting destinations that joined Emirates’ network in 2025 include Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, and Da Nang, and flydubai destinations launched include Chișinău, Iași, Vilnius, Riga, and Nairobi.

Growing the partnership: Both airlines carried more than 5 million passengers on codeshare flights in the last year alone – a 10% increase over the previous year. Since 2017, more than 22 million customers have travelled across the joint network of both carriers.

Travelling better: Last year, passengers opted to book 20% more seats in Emirates’ premium cabins (First Class, Business Class, and Premium Economy) for greater comfort. Through the partnership, bookings for Premium Economy seats grew by 130%.

Effortless journeys: From streamlined check-in and baggage transfers to optimised schedules and Terminal 3 access in Dubai, every touchpoint is designed for seamless travel. flydubai Business Class passengers enjoy elevated service at Terminal 2, personalised Meet and Assist, seated check-in, and Fast Track priority through security.

The benefits of earning and burning: Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, continues to offer members one loyalty currency and fantastic rewards. Through the joint programme, nearly 18 million Emirates Skywards members have earned 311 billion Skywards Miles and redeemed 303 billion Skywards Miles. All Platinum, Gold, and Silver Tier status members also enjoy additional benefits, such as lounge access, an extra baggage allowance, and priority check-in on Emirates and flydubai.

Miles go a long way: The loyalty programme also recently launched Classic Rewards, an easy and simple way for members to use a fixed number of Skywards Miles to book reward flights. Flight rewards on flydubai start from as low as 5,000 Skywards Miles, giving access to more than 130+ destinations, including seasonal favourites such as Mykonos, Bodrum, Olbia, and many others. In addition, with the recently enhanced Cash+Miles option on flydubai, members can enjoy even greater value – 3,500 Miles gets you AED100 off flydubai ticket prices.

Customers travelling to and through Dubai benefit from parallel product investments by both carriers. Emirates’ extensive retrofit programme, covering close to 220 aircraft with nose-to-tail refurbishments and new Premium Economy cabins, continues to gather momentum. flydubai is equally committed to enhancement, having retrofitted 15 aircraft this year as part of its own fleet modernisation programme, complemented by the launch of a dedicated Business Class check-in area at Terminal 2 that elevates the ground experience.

Emirates and flydubai operate flights from and to Dubai with a combined fleet of 363 modern aircraft. Emirates’ fleet of 267 widebody aircraft comprises a mix of A380s, B777s and A350s, while flydubai utilises its 96 B737 aircraft for its operations. Dubai’s aviation sector will continue to play a key role in achieving the goals set out in the D33 Economic Agenda, including reaching a combined network of 400 destinations from Dubai, and both Emirates and flydubai are committed to achieving this target.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com and flydubai.com, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates and flydubai contact centres, or via travel agents.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates).