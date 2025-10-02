TAT leads journey to sustainable tourism

BANGKOK, 3 October 2025:The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainability across the country’s tourism supply chain through 17 Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) and the Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STAR).

In a media statement posted on its website, TAT said it is working with local partners, global organisations, and communities to ensure that travel to Thailand creates long-term value for people, planet, and prosperity.

Photo credit: TAT.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “Sustainability is not an option but a pledge. Through our very own Sustainable Tourism Goals and STAR initiative, we are equipping our industry with clear standards while empowering communities and entrepreneurs to adopt responsible practices. Our role at TAT is to connect these efforts to the global stage, so travellers see Thailand not just as a beautiful destination, but as a country where tourism actively preserves culture, protects nature, and uplifts people.”

Since 2023, TAT has applied four dimensions based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals — good governance, socio-economic impact, cultural preservation, and environmental responsibility.

To hone these objectives on the ground, the STAR initiative benchmarks tourism operators nationwide, awarding three to five stars based on their sustainability achievements. As of August 2025, more than 2,300 businesses have joined STAR, reflecting the industry’s collective commitment.

Alongside STAR, flagship certifications such as the Thailand Tourism Awards and CF–Hotels are raising standards across the sector, encouraging operators to reduce their carbon footprint and adopt clean energy solutions. The recently launched Trusted Thailand Stamp further complements these initiatives by assuring travellers of safety, accessibility, and service excellence, thereby boosting global confidence in Thailand as a quality destination.

TAT has also set a clear long-term direction through The New Thailand Vision 2026, which redefines the country’s tourism development model towards quality, value-driven growth, and meaningful experiences. This is closely aligned with the STGs 2030 roadmap, where TAT and 20 key partners from the public and private sectors have pledged to accelerate sustainable practices nationwide. Together, these frameworks ensure that Thailand’s tourism future is both competitive and responsible.

Through initiatives such as the Meaningful Thailand programme with Tourism Cares, a leading non-profit dedicated to advancing sustainability within the tourism industry, TAT has already featured 45 of Thailand’s sustainable products and services on the global Meaningful Travel Map, while deepening engagement with international operators and networks. These partnerships reinforce Thailand’s credibility in priority markets and strengthen confidence in its ability to deliver meaningful travel experiences that meet global sustainability standards.

Thapanee concluded: “Our partnerships with international networks strengthen confidence in Thailand as a preferred destination for meaningful travel. They demonstrate not only our readiness but also our determination to inspire the industry to adopt sustainability as a shared responsibility.”

(Source: TAT.)