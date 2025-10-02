ALL Accor+ Explorer launches annual subscription

SINGAPORE, 3 October 2025: Accor Plus launched its new premium global subscription, ALL Accor+ Explorer, earlier this week for an annual fee of USD229.

The paid annual travel membership offers travellers access to elevated benefits, recognition and distinct experiences with Accor.

Accor Plus CEO Emilie Couton. Pay up-front annual subscriptions, the key to discounts, benefits and perks.

From day one, members are instantly upgraded to ALL Accor Gold status or higher in Accor’s free global loyalty programme with elite hotel privileges.

The subscription itself includes two free nights each year, up to half priced stays, and generous dining and beverage discounts in the Asia Pacific.

For the first time, members receive a guaranteed 15% off room rates worldwide, available across more than 4,500 hotels and over 30 brands.

The Explorer community gains access to a calendar of travel experiences that span dining, wellness, and local adventures across the region.

“Today’s frequent discerning travellers are looking for more than just perks from their loyalty memberships,” said Accor Plus CEO Emilie Couton. “Our insights and extensive member research pointed to a shift towards more substantial value, better recognition and deeper, more meaningful experiences.”

Building on a strong 30-year legacy of loyalty innovation that started in Australia, ALL Accor+Explorer is the next evolution of the Accor Plus programme, with over 450,000 members across the Asia Pacific region.

With the subscription market expected to reach USD2 trillion over the next eight years, the hotel group anticipates paid travel subscriptions will become a defining trend for the next generation of travellers.

The annual subscription sells worldwide for USD229. Members gain an average of USD712 in value back from their subscription within a year, through savings and benefits.