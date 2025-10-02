SINGAPORE, 3 October 2025: Emirates is unlocking more opportunities for travel with the addition of six weekly flights to its London Heathrow schedule, starting 26 October 2025.

The boosted schedule for the winter season follows record growth and demand, providing more convenience and departure time choices for travellers journeying to and from London Heathrow, and is well-timed to serve the year-end travel peak.

Emirates already flies six times a day to and from London Heathrow, and its flagship Airbus A380 serves all flights. The additional flights will operate on all days except Fridays during the winter period, utilising the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER, which offers over 350 seats in a three-class configuration, split between First, Business, and Economy classes.

Strategically timed overnight departures from London Heathrow to Dubai offer convenient onward connections to destinations such as Durban, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Jakarta. Flights to London Heathrow offer well-timed connectivity for travellers coming from cities across West Asia, such as Ahmedabad, Lahore, the Maldives, Hyderabad, and Chennai, as well as Beijing and Shanghai on the Chinese mainland, and several points within the Middle East, including Bahrain, Dammam, and Riyadh.

Flight EK41 will depart Dubai on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1340, arriving in London Heathrow at 1740. The return flight, EK42, departs London Heathrow at 2235 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, arriving in Dubai at 0935 the next day. The return flight, EK42, departs London Heathrow at 2120 on Tuesday and Saturday, arriving in Dubai at 0820 the next day. On Thursdays, EK41 will depart Dubai at 1255, arriving in London Heathrow at 1655. The return flight, EK42, departs from London Heathrow at 2120, arriving in Dubai at 0820 the next day. All times are local.

For more information or to book tickets, customers can visit emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates retail stores, Emirates contact centres, or via travel agents.

Including both London Heathrow and London Gatwick, the airline’s total weekly services will increase to 90 flights by early next year. Last month, Emirates announced a fourth daily flight to London Gatwick, starting from 8 February 2026, operating on the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350.

By February 2026, Emirates will operate 146 weekly flights to the UK, serving its three London airports, as well as its regional gateways, including Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

All customers travelling with Emirates can expect to enjoy a best-in-class onboard experience with exceptional levels of comfort and hospitality. The airline offers its customers an unmatched culinary experience in the skies with regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs, complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages.

Customers can also enjoy more than 6,500 channels of the best global entertainment content on Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system. This includes a vast selection of movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates).